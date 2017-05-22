Polyol Sweeteners Market Worth 3.30 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Polyol Sweeteners Marketby Type (Sorbitol, Maltitol, Isomalt, Erythritol, Xylitol), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Oral Care, Pharmaceuticals, Beverages, Dairy), Form (Powder/Crystal, Liquid/Syrup), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to reach USD 3.30 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2022.

The market is driven by economic factors influencing the demand for polyol sweeteners, rise in consumer demand for low-calorie and healthier food & beverage products, and growth in awareness regarding the functionalities of polyol sweeteners in the pharmaceutical applications.

"Pharmaceuticals projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Polyol Sweeteners Market by application during the forecast period 2017-2022"

Polyol sweeteners are used as a key bodying agent in many pharmaceutical applications such as syrups, tablets, and elixirs. They are used in syrups for reducing the bottle cap's stickiness to the bottle due to the presence of sugar. They act as good plasticizers and humectants; this makes them applicable in non-fat soluble ointments, emulsion ointments, and gelatin capsules. The excellent spreading capacity makes them applicable in creams, ointments, and pastes. Polyol sweeteners replace sucrose syrup as it is more prone to dental decay. Usage of polyol sweeteners in counter medicines substantially decreases the risk of dental decay.

On the basis of form, the powder/crystal polyol sweeteners segment estimated to be the largest market in the polyol sweeteners industry in 2017

Polyol sweeteners in the powdered or crystalline form are most commonly used by manufacturers, as these sweeteners are easier to use and manufacturers are accustomed to using the powdered form of raw materials in food manufacturing processes as compared to liquid form, therefore, powdered polyol sweeteners is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2017. Most polyol sweeteners are preferred in the powdered form compared to liquid form for better handling and transport. Most of the functions of powdered sorbitol are similar to those of liquid sorbitol, and it is widely preferred as a coating agent and bulking agent in the manufacturing of confectioneries and bakery goods.

"Significant growth for polyol sweeteners is observed in the Asia-Pacific region"

The Asia-Pacific region is segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. It is the fastest-growing market for polyol sweeteners. The increase in health problems due to the consumption of sugar-based products and rise in purchasing power parity in the region are driving the demand for polyols in applications such as oral care and pharmaceuticals. Asia-Pacific is one the major polyol sweeteners producing regions; the availability, affordability of these sugar alcohols, and rise in awareness about functionalities & applications of polyol sweeteners will drive the growth of this market.

The Polyol Sweeteners Market report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (U.S.), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), and Roquette Freres S.A. (France).

