DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply higher, shares of Ford (F) have pulled back off their best levels but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Monday. Ford is currently up by 1.5 percent.



The gain by Ford comes after the auto giant named Jim Hackett as its new president and CEO. Hackett succeeds Mark Fields, who has elected to retire from Ford.



