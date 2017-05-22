

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market began the new trading week with a solid gain, after losing around 1 percent during the previous week. The market got off to a positive start and advanced further in the afternoon, following the early gains on Wall Street. The positive performance by index heavyweights Novartis and Nestlé provided support to the overall market.



The political concerns over the Trump administration have eased somewhat from last week ago, but investors remain cautious as impeachment remains a possibility.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.69 percent Monday and finished at 9,084.78. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.65 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.69 percent.



Clariant advanced 3.5 percent . The specialty chemicals company and U.S.-based Huntsman Corporation have agreed to combine in a merger of equals through an all-stock deal.



Cement giant LafargeHolcim soared 6.3 percent after appointing a new chief executive. Jan Jenisch, the current CEO of Sika, will take the helm in mid-October.



Meanwhile, shares of Sika declined 4.0 percent on the news of Jenisch's departure.



Julius Baer climbed 1.1 percent after it revealed an increase in assets under management in the first four months of the year.



Swisscom advanced 1.8 percent and Sonova added 1.0 percent. Index heavyweight Nestlé increased 1.3 percent and Novartis rose 0.8 percent. Roche also finished higher by 0.3 percent.



