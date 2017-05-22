Newly Constituted Supervisory Board of ERNE Fittings GmbH

SCHLINS, Austria, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ex-OMV CEO Dr Wolfgang Ruttenstorfer takes over as Chairman

Today Erne Fittings GmbH elected Dr Wolfgang Ruttenstorfer as a member and chairman of the Supervisory Board. The former Chairman Stephan Zöchling takes over as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Since 2013, the ERNE group has been undergoing a process of restructuring, not least because of the weak investment activities in the oil and gas industry.

Dr Wolfgang Ruttenstorfer has been a member of the board at OMV AG since 1992 and has acted as CEO at OMV AG from 2002 to 2011. During his 10 years as CEO, he was responsible for the company's reorientation and international positioning.

Stephan Zöchling, who since 2016 has been the owner of the ERNE group together with Hans Peter Haselsteiner, stated: "We are delighted to have won over Dr Ruttenstorfer as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at ERNE Fittings GmbH. His many years of experience in the sector, his international networks as well as his high level of expertise in the oil and gas industry pose a valuable addition to ERNE Fittings GmbH. I am certain that Dr Ruttenstorfer will work closely towards strategic tasks and operative reorientation with the Erne group and will assist the management with his experience."

The Supervisory Board remains unaffected with lawyer Professor Dr Franz Pegger and restructuring expert Dr Bernhard Baumgartner.

The Supervisory Board and the recently newly constituted board of management with Thomas Smetana (CEO), Christoph Geiger (COO) and Andreas Roesslhuber (CFO) will lead the Erne group into the future.

More about the ERNE group: http://www.ernefittings.com

