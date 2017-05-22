CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Serinus Energy Inc. ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (TSX: SEN)(WARSAW: SEN) announces that it has temporarily shut-in production at the Sabria field in Tunisia due to continued social unrest in the southern part of the country.

Protestors in the region are demanding employment and regional development initiatives from the government. These protest actions have blocked all roads leading to the southern oilfields of Tunisia including the Company's Sabria field. As a result of the road blockages, the Company has been unable to ship its oil production to market and has resulted in the Company filling its storage tanks at Sabria to capacity.

It is unknown how long the production at Sabria will be shut-in, but the Company has maintained open communications with the government and other oil producers to closely monitor the situation. It is the Company's hope that a solution to the social unrest can be achieved as soon as possible and the oil production in the region can resume to the benefit of the country of Tunisia and all its citizens.

The Company's average net production at Sabria for the month of April was 630 BOE per day.

Cautionary Statement:

BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website (www.serinusenergy.com).

Translation: This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.

