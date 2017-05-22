SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Sorenson Community Interpreting Services (SCIS) is now providing onsite, in-person sign language interpreting services to U.S. businesses, medical practices, schools and other organizations that employ or serve members of the Deaf community. SCIS facilitates communication between Deaf and hearing people and customizes the communication by matching sign language interpreters' skills and expertise to each interpreting job -- whether the request is for a medical appointment, legal consultation, training seminar or performance review.

Agencies and most businesses are required by law to provide American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters to Deaf people in nearly every setting. The landmark 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires this accommodation. Providing interpreters ensures that Deaf employees and Deaf customers have the same access to communication and information available to every other coworker or patron.

Sorenson is the leading provider of Video Relay Service and the company that revolutionized telephone communication for Deaf people. Since 2003, Sorenson VRS® (SVRS®), has been breaking down communication barriers between Deaf and hearing people. Paramount to its success has been SVRS' commitment to interpreter excellence, which includes hiring and retaining the most talented interpreters in the industry and providing them with ongoing, comprehensive mentoring and training.

SCIS National Director of Community Interpreting Joshua Penise notes, "As the largest private employer of sign language interpreters in the U.S., Sorenson has the most experienced, skilled and diverse interpreter base in the industry. We are now making these professional interpreters available to the public. With more than 100 interpreting centers, Sorenson's unmatched reach and resources provide customers with a seamless experience across multiple geographies."

SCIS interpreters must pass a rigorous skills assessment, drug screening and a criminal background check. Interpreter performance is continually monitored by field experts to ensure a high-quality and consistent client experience. Interpreters who are approved to work in a medical environment have completed specific medical training and must comply with yearly flu vaccination and TB test requirements.

Scheduling an interpreter is easy and can be done 24/7/365 by calling 800-659-4783, emailing communityinterpreting@sorenson.com or in ASL by calling videophone number 844-720-1891.

About Sorenson Communications, LLC

Sorenson Communications (www.sorenson.com) is a provider of industry-leading communication products and services for the Deaf. The company's offerings include SVRS®, the highest-quality video interpreting service; the ntouch® VP and the ntouch VP2 videophones, designed especially for use by Deaf individuals; ntouch PC, software that connects users to SVRS by using a PC and webcam; ntouch for Mac®, software that connects users to SVRS by using an Apple® computer; and ntouch Mobile, an application empowering SVRS communication via tablet and mobile devices.