

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Monday afternoon, but is little changed overall. The lack of U.S. economic data is keeping some investors on the sidelines at the start of the new trading week.



The early portion of the week will remain on the light side in terms of economic data. New home sales are due to be released Tuesday morning, while existing home sales are set for Wednesday. Weekly jobless claims and international trade are slated for Thursday, while GDP, durable goods orders and consumer sentiment are set for Friday.



Germany's strong growth is likely to continue in the spring, the Bundesbank said in its monthly report on Monday.



In the first quarter, the economy expanded 0.6 percent, following the fourth quarter's 0.4 percent growth.



The bank said the construction sector would continue to flourish and the service sectors is expected to continue to expand. Eurozone consumers are set to keep spending at a decent rate despite higher inflation eating into their purchasing power, IHS Markit economist Howard Archer said.



Official data from the European Commission revealed on Friday that the consumer confidence index rose to -3.3 in May from -3.6 in April, marking the strongest level since July 2007.



Archer noted that the ongoing healthy economic news and a dilution of political uncertainties with Macron's decisive win in the French presidential election supported sentiment.



The dollar fell to over a 6-month low of $1.1263 against the Euro Monday, but has since rebounded to around $1.1230.



The buck rose to an early high of $1.2964 against the pound sterling Monday, but has since eased back to around $1.3010.



UK average asking prices hit a new record level in May, property website Rightmove said Monday. House prices climbed 1.2 percent month-on-month to a record GBP 317,281 in May. This was the fifth consecutive rise in house prices.



The greenback reached an early high of Y111.606 against the Japanese Yen Monday, but has since retreated to around Y111.165.



Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 481.7 billion yen in April, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday. That was shy of expectations for 520.7 billion yen, and it was down from the downwardly revised 614.0 billion yen in March.



