Technavio's latest market research report on the global health and wellness food market 2017-2021 provides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on health and wellness sector says, "Rising health consciousness, emphasis on preventive healthcare, and increased focus on healthy diet have further increased the demand for health and wellness food."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global health and wellness foodmarket according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing need for probiotic products and demand for functional foods

Innovative product packaging

Demand for natural and herbal products

Growing need for probiotic products and demand for functional foods

Probiotics are among the main ingredients in digestive health food products, which is a key segment of functional food. Some of the leading probiotic brands include Yakult, Activia, and Chobani. They are used as functional ingredients in other food categories such as fruit juices. These products are significant sources of vitamins, amino acids, and minerals. The bacteria present in these products are good for the digestive system.

Probiotics yogurts and skimmed milk products can help maintain heart and brain health. The ingredients found in these functional foods strengthen the immune system, improve digestion, increase energy and improve breath by destroying candida. They also improve skin health since probiotics naturally treat eczema and psoriasis and help heal leaky gut syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease. The demand for probiotic products will propel the market as the benefits of these products is attracting consumers and will continue to do so in the forecast period.

Innovative product packaging

The consumer demand for nutritious and healthy snacks has led to the introduction of innovative packaging. Plastic-based flexible packaging is in high demand. The demand for smaller portions to suit the declining appetites of consumers is also increasing. Most flexible packaging designs such as peel-off lid, zippers, pouring spouts, and microwavable pouches provide consumers convenience in consuming and disposing of these products.

The use of vibrant colors, different color coding, and graphics are becoming common marketing approaches among manufacturers. They are also focusing on using sustainable packaging solutions for designing of new or redesigning of existing packaging. This will positively affect the market during the forecast period.

Demand for natural and herbal products

In the global health and wellness food market, the demand for natural and herbal products is rising due to the shift in preference from synthetic ingredients to more natural formulations. These products have fewer side effects and long-term effects.

Vendors are continuously introducing such products to satisfy customer demands. For instance, Arbonne International has developed a new line of clean, plant-powered supplements under the name Arbonne Phytosport. It features a blend of botanicals such as cayenne and ginseng to support energy and performance, circulation, and blood flow and turmeric for joint support.

"The rising demand for natural and herbal products has encouraged manufacturers to increase their production to meet the increasing demand. This will help maximize the profitability of vendors and provide positive outcomes for the market during the forecast period," says Amber.

