Online Retail Market in the US 2017-2021: Mobile Payments in 2016 in the US Reached Approximately $8 Billion, and This is Expected to Grow to More Than $100 Billion by 2021 - Research and Markets

The analysts forecast the online retail market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 15.85% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend in market is rising popularity of digital payment services. Digital payment services allow consumers to make payments at the point of sale through a mobile device. The transactions can be completed in a few steps on the phone. Total mobile payments in 2016 in the US reached approximately $8 billion, and this is expected to grow to more than $100 billion by 2021. Large players like Amazon, Google, MasterCard, PayPal, and Square are investing heavily in the technology.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing seasonal and holiday sales. Online sales during festive seasons and holidays have increased in recent years and are contributing to the growth of the market. Online holiday retail sales in the US crossed $95 billion in 2016, an increase of over 12% compared to 2015. Offers such as free shipping and steep discounts have motivated the US consumers to make purchases online. Holiday sales through online retail during November and December amounted to over $55 billion in 2016. In Q4 of 2016, online retail sales reached $105.69 billion, an 18.15% increase from that of Q4 2015. Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday are the days that see high amount of online shopping. Apparel, footwear and accessories, consumer electronics, computer hardware, and toys are the largest gaining product categories during the holiday season. Cyber Monday of 2016 generated online retail sales of approximately $2.12 billion, while Black Friday generated sales of over $1.4 billion in the same year.

Further, the report states that one challenges in market is transportation and logistics. Transportation and logistics are the major two concerning factors for the online retailers. Product procurement or sourcing, shipment of ordered items, and delivery to the customers are the three major process where the intervention of transportation and logistics come into the picture. All these three processes require high investment of both time and money which challenge the efficiency and effectiveness of the retailers and their costing strategy. Higher cost incurred from transportation and logistics reduces the margin of the retailers and most of the time the retailers are unable to breakeven.

Key vendors



Amazon

Apple

Sears

Staples

Walmart

Kroger

Target

Other prominent vendors



Academy Sports + Outdoors

Amway Global

ATG Stores.com

Backcountry.com

Best Buy

Blue Nile

Cabela's

Costco Wholesale

CustomInk

Daniel Smith

Dell

Eastern Mountain Sports

e-Bay

Factory Green

Groupon

Ideel

JCPenney

Macy's

Wayfair

Safeway

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Country profile: US



Part 06: Categories of online retailers



Part 07: Digital buyers in US



Part 08: Market landscape



Part 09: Market segmentation by devices used for shopping



Part 10: Market segmentation by product



Part 11: Geographical segmentation



Part 12: Decision framework



Part 13: Drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Vendor landscape



Part 16: Appendix



