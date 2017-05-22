PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- SentinelOne, the company transforming endpoint protection by delivering unified, multi-layer protection driven by machine learning and intelligent automation, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Dee Dee Acquista, vice president of worldwide channels, to its prestigious 2017 Women of the Channel - Power 100 list.

The executives who comprise this annual list span the IT channel, representing vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem. Each is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation.

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. Of the full list, a select group of executives was selected by the CRN editorial staff to represent its Power 100.

"These extraordinary executives support every aspect of the channel ecosystem, from technical innovation to marketing to business development, working tirelessly to keep the channel moving into the future," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company "They are creating and elevating channel partner programs, developing fresh go-to-market strategies, strengthening the channel's network of partnerships and building creative new IT solutions, among many other contributions. We congratulate all the 2017 Women of the Channel on their stellar accomplishments and look forward to their future success."

Acquista joined SentinelOne in 2017 and brings more than 20 years of experience in channel sales program management, strategy and execution. She joins from Proofpoint where she developed and drove the strategy that was instrumental in achieving more than 200 percent channel growth during her tenure. During her career she has led partner recruiting efforts and developed strategic partners and top-performing teams, bringing an impressive record of exceeding targets for global channel strategy and execution.

"I am honored to be included on this year's CRN Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists amongst many respected peers in the industry," said Acqiusta. "As we have seen from recent headlines, cybersecurity is on the top of everyone's minds and I look forward to expanding SentinelOne's global footprint and working with partners that are delivering trusted enterprise security solutions to their customers."

The 2017 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is shaping the future of endpoint security with an integrated platform that unifies the detection, prevention and remediation of threats initiated by nation states, terrorists, and organized crime. SentinelOne's unique approach is based on deep inspection of all system processes combined with innovative machine learning to quickly isolate malicious behaviors, protecting devices against advanced, targeted threats in real time. SentinelOne was formed by an elite team of cyber security and defense experts from IBM, Intel, Check Point Software Technologies, McAfee, and Palo Alto Networks. To learn more visit sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelSec.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

