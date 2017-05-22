P.E. Labellers Acquisition Closed May 17

Thompson Hine LLP is pleased to announce that it advised Pro Mach, Inc. in its recent acquisition of P.E. Labellers S.p.A., an Italian company with affiliates in Italy and six other countries, including an operating company in Sharonville, Ohio.

Pro Mach is a leading provider of integrated packaging and processing products and solutions for food, beverage, consumer goods, pharmaceutical and other diverse companies. Thompson Hine has represented the company in over two dozen acquisitions in the past 13 years.

P.E. Labellers is a leading manufacturer of high-speed rotary and linear decorative labeling systems, with more than 350 employees and over 10,000 systems installed across the globe. The addition of Italy-based P.E. Labellers expands Pro Mach's capabilities to provide high-speed decorative labeling and integrated solutions worldwide.

The Thompson Hine M&A team included Frank D. Chaiken (partner), Todd M. Schild (partner), and Emma Off (associate). Gianni Origoni Grippo Cappelli Partners (GOP), a leading Italian law firm, provided deal counsel in Italy. GOP's M&A team included Francesco Gianni, Filippo Ughi and Stefano Casamassima. The sellers were represented by Italian law firm Gitti Partners, whose M&A team included Vincenzo Giannantonio, Giacomo Pansolli, Nicola Malta, and Gloria Manunzia.

