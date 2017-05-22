Technavio analysts forecast the global industrial synchronous timing belts marketto reach USD 2.61 billion by 2021, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005724/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global industrial synchronous timing belts market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global industrial synchronous timing belts market for 2017-2021. The report further segments the market based on the product (rubber and polyurethane), end-user (handling industry, automation industry, and food and beverages industry), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Belt drives and industrial synchronous timing belts provide a transmission energy efficiency of nearly 98% during power transmission by interlinking themselves. It is expected that Industrial synchronous timing belts will witness an increase in market size and the growth is emerging from Asian and Latin American market, which will offer incredible potential for the growth of industrial machinery.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global industrial synchronous timing belts market:

Growing retrofit activities in industrial machinery

Rising Adoption of synchronous belts over V-belts

Growth in industrial machinery in developing countries

Growing retrofit activities in industrial machinery

The increase ofretrofit activities in advanced machinery and equipment to increase productivity through lower downtimes has created a sizable replacement and retrofit market for industrial synchronous timing belts. There is a continuous growth in the manufacturing sector of APAC. Major development initiatives are taking place in countries such as China and India, owing to government initiatives to bolster the domestic manufacturing sector.

Bharath kaniappan a lead automationresearch analyst at Technavio, says, "A considerable increase in the manufacturing expenditure in modernizing plant facilities has taken place over the years. Significant investment is being made by businesses for modernizing manufacturing facilities and integrating advanced technologies and processes. These investments in retrofit activities will drive the industrial synchronous timing belts market

Rising adoption of synchronous belts over V-belts

Most belt drives use V-belts as they are cost effective and offer good performance. There is a reduction of 5% of efficiency during slippage, and this continues periodically. The primary challenges for a V-belt are its tension, vibration, and low efficiency. Over-tension of a V-belt will result in slippage and reduce its transmission power efficiency. On the other hand, industrial synchronous timing belts can manage overload and are created for different speed applications and with a variety of improved product characteristics.

"Synchronous belts are toothed and operate with a wide range of load and speed with a consistent efficiency of 98%. In V-belts, slippage increases with increase in load that results in a sharp reduction in efficiency, prompting end-users to opt for industrial synchronous belts. V-belts require high maintenance during their operation, whereas synchronous belts require minimal maintenance." Adds Bharath.

Growth in industrial machinery in developing countries

Technavio analysts predict that economies ofAsia and Latin America will witness a major economic growth of over 4%, resulting in the contribution of USD 16 trillion to the global economy by 2020. Economic developments in these regions have led to an increase in the requirement for power. Due to this reason, some of the APAC countries such as India and China have increased their investments in energy-efficient products and technologies. Industrial synchronous belt drives have emerged as a vital energy saving product by ensuring efficiency to nearly 98%.

Top vendors:

ContiTech

Gates

Optibelt

SKF

Browse Related Report:

Global Industrial Automatic Data Capturing and Identification Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market 2017-2021

Global Distribution Automation Solutions Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like robotics. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005724/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com