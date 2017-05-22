Global Washing Soda Market 2017-2021: Capacity Expansion of Washing Soda in North America / Rapid Industrial Expansion / Intensifying R&D Outlay - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Washing Soda Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global washing soda market to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global washing soda market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in market is cost-effective nature of washing soda. As washing soda is cheap and cost effective, it is widely used as a cleaning agent in water treatment plants. There are other supplementary treatments available for treating water, but the chemical process of water cleaning with washing soda is the most cost effective.

Other alternatives, which includes the ultraviolet purification technique, ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, and ion exchange, require functional and operating costs and substantial investments for equipment installation. However, washing soda is readily available in the market and is economical. The consumers favor chemical treatment of water with washing soda over physical methods. This preference for washing soda in the water treatment industry will serve as a driver for the global washing soda market during the forecast period.

One trend in market is capacity expansion of washing soda in North America. The volume of paper and pulp production is likely to intensify in North America, resulting in capacity expansion of washing soda owing to its cost-effective nature. Moreover, the high demand for washing soda from the building and construction industry in North America will further surge the overall demand for washing soda during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one challenges in market is declining demand from paper and pulp industry. Washing soda is extensively used in the paper and pulp industry, which accounts for approximately 15.88 million metric tons annually. Technological advancements such as digitization have led to the decline in the use of paper in many end-use applications. This, in turn, poses a serious challenge for the global washing soda industry and will negatively affect the demand for washing soda in the paper and pulp industry, where it is used for the production of pulp from wood.

Market trends



Capacity expansion of washing soda in North America

Rapid industrial expansion

Intensifying R&D outlay

Key vendors



Solvay

Tata Chemicals

FMC

Ciner Group

GHCL

Other prominent vendors



CIECH

DCW

Oriental Chemical Industries

Soda Sanayii



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dw63md/global_washing





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716