

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Blackstone Group (BX) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Monday, with the private equity firm jumping by 7.1 percent. Earlier in the session, Blackstone reached its best intraday level in well over a year.



The surge by Blackstone comes after the company and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia announced they are launching $40 billion investment vehicle to finance infrastructure renovation in the United States.



