PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - May 22, 2017) - PROACTIS, a global Spend Control and eProcurement solution provider, has been named a Spend Matters 2017 50 Provider to Know company. The annual listing highlights vendors that continue to lead the charge on new technologies and services that take procurement to the next level.

"This recognition from Spend Matters is a true testament to our obsession of helping finance and procurement teams to optimize performance and achieve greater bottom-line value," said Simon Dadswell, group marketing director at PROACTIS. "Many teams miss out on substantial savings and value opportunities across their organization. PROACTIS is here to change that dynamic and make a difference -- through our unique Spend Control Platform organizations can go beyond simply automating what they have today. Rather, they establish new, better processes that significantly improve organizational performance."

The Spend Matters 50 to Know list is independently selected by the Spend Matters analyst team based on each provider's merits. The list reflects an unbiased, independent view of the organizations changing the way the procurement industry does business.

"It's difficult -- and getting even more so -- to make Spend Matters' 50/50 lists, and we're thrilled PROACTIS made it onto the 2017 Spend Matters 50 to Know list," said Jason Busch, founder and head of strategy at Spend Matters. "This list is the product of intense debate, discussion and refinement each year by our analysts. This year saw new coverage areas and increased competition among providers in existing segments. PROACTIS earned a deserved spot as one of the procurement providers worth knowing in 2017."

About PROACTIS

PROACTIS specializes in helping organizations take the waste out of all their non-payroll spend to deliver greater bottom-line value. We deliver technology solutions and associated services that help them transform the way they buy and pay for all types of goods and services to eliminate wasted time, money and talent throughout the business.

Our Spend Control and eProcurement platform includes solutions to support the entire procure-to-pay process, including the source-to-contract cycle of supplier management, sourcing contract management and content management integrated with the purchase-to-pay cycle of guided buying, purchase authorization and invoice processing. It also includes a cloud-based supplier network to facilitate efficient, effective supplier interaction and commerce. For more information on PROACTIS visit PROACTIS.

