Potential "Pipeline Disruptors" - New Products That Will Drive The Future Pharmaceutical Market - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Potential "Pipeline Disruptors" - New Products That Will Drive The Future Pharmaceutical Market" report to their offering.

"Pipeline Disruptors" - the innovative therapies that impact current therapies with significant competition and alter the course of treatment. For the purpose of this study, it may affect current therapies that were also considered disruptor innovations at one time or involves a new innovation that is expected to displace other treatments.

The pharmaceutical market is fluid and at times can defy predictions of observers of today's pipelines. In recent years, several 'disruptors' have hit the market and pushed aside the current standard treatment protocols.

Consider these Two Cases:

Gilead Sciences has turned the Hepatitis C (HCV) treatment market upside down, for its competitors at least. In 2013, Gilead began to rollout its new therapies for HCV, of which the company claimed were superior products to the established market. A bold claim considering it was going up against some of the biggest names in biopharmaceutical participation - mainly Merck and Roche. The market showed favor for Gilead's products, which began to erode sales for Merck and Roche's HCV products. By 2015, Gilead had a solid hold on the market with about 80% market share.

In December 2014, Bristol-Myers Squibb was granted approval for its PD-1 monoclonal antibody Opdivo (nivolumab). Opdivo was originally granted approval for advanced melanoma; by the end of 2016, lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, lymphoma, and head & neck cancer were also approved. Approvals continue to be pursued and granted for 2017.

What will be the next source of disruption in the market?

This report covers market opportunities based on pipeline developments for six key therapeutic specialties:

- Alzheimer's Disease

- Asthma

- Breast Cancer

- Leukemia

- Lung Cancer

- Lymphoma

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

- Introduction

- What Are Pipeline Disruptors?

- Gilead Sciences Disrupts HCV Market

- Bristol-Myers Squibb - Opdivo Disrupts Monoclonal Antibody Performance in Cancer

2: The Status Of The Global Biopharmaceutical Market Target Selection Process Increases In Importance Top R&D Spenders

- Major Segment Breakthroughs

- Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

- Kinase Inhibitors

- Industry Trends

- Healthcare Spending

- Global Demographics And The Need For Effective Therapies

- Aging Population

3: Company Innovation Strategies Strategies: The Path To Pipeline Disruptor Innovation

- AbbVie's Growth Strategy

- Allergan's Growth Strategy

- Astellas' Growth Strategy

- AstraZeneca's Growth Strategy

- Bayer's Growth Strategy

- Boehringer Ingelheim's Growth Strategy

- Bristol-Myers Squibb's Growth Strategy

- Celgene's Growth Strategy

- Eli Lilly & Company's Growth Strategy

- Gilead Sciences' Growth Strategy

- GlaxoSmithKline's Growth Strategy

- Johnson & Johnson's Growth Strategy

- Novartis' Growth Strategy

- Pfizer's Growth Strategy

- Roche's Growth Strategy

- Teva Pharmaceuticals' Growth Strategy

4: Pipeline Disruptors: Alzheimer's Disease Market Opportunity

- Treatment Options In Alzheimer's Disease: Current Market Landscape

- Aricept (donepezil)

- Exelon (rivastigmine)

- Namenda/Namzaric (memantine)

- Razadyne (galantamine)

- Innovation Pipeline

- Market Impact Forecast

5: Pipeline Disruptors: Asthma





- Market Opportunity





- The Heavy Hitters In Asthma Treatment: Current Market Landscape

- Pulmicort (budesonide)

- Seretide/Advair (fluticasone/salmeterol)

- Spiriva (tiotropium bromide)

- Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol)

- Ventolin (albuterol)

- Xolair (omalizumab)



- Innovation Pipeline





- Market Impact Forecast





6: Pipeline Disruptors: Breast Cancer Market Opportunity





- The Heavy Hitters In Breast Cancer Treatment: Current Market Landscape

- Abraxane (paclitaxel)

- Afinitor (everolimus)

- Avastin (bevacizumab)

- Herceptin (trastuzumab)

- Ibrance (palbociclib)

- Perjeta (pertuzumab)





- Innovation Pipeline





- Market Impact Forecast





7: Pipeline Disruptors: Leukemia Market Opportunity





- The Heavy Hitters In Leukemia Treatment: Current Market Landscape

- Gleevec/Glivec (imatinib)

- Imbruvica (ibrutinib)

- Rituxan/MabThera (rituximab)

- Sprycel (dasatinib)

- Tasigna (nilotinib)



- Innovation Pipeline



- Daiichi Sankyo - Quizartinib

- Pfizer - Besponsa (inotuzumab ozogamicin)

- Roche - RG7388 (idasanutlin)

- Market Impact Forecast





8: Pipeline Disruptors: Lung Cancer Market Opportunity





- The Heavy Hitters In Lung Cancer Treatment: Current Market Landscape

- Abraxane (paclitaxel)

- Alimta (pemetrexed)

- Avastin (bevacizumab)

- Opdivo (nivolumab)

- Tarceva (erlotinib)



- Innovation Pipeline

- Boehringer Ingelheim - BI 695502

- Novartis - INC280

- Pfizer - PF-06439535

- Roche - Alecansa



9: Pipeline Disruptors: Lymphoma Market Opportunity





- Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

- Hodgkin's Lymphoma

- The Heavy Hitters In Lymphoma Treatment: Current Market Landscape

- Alimta (pemetrexed)

- Imbruvica (ibrutinib)

- Opdivo (nivolumab)

- Revlimid (lenalidomide)

- Rituxan/MabThera (rituximab)

- Velcade (bortezomib)

- Leading Lymphoma Product Sales (Global), 2016 ($ in millions)

- Innovation Pipeline

- Bayer - Copanlisib

- Novartis - CP2013 (rituximab)

- Pfizer - PF-05280586





10: Market Conclusions





- Age-Driven Growth - Feeling The True Impact

- Key Chronic Diseases That Will Affect Markets

- Watch Combination Therapies

- Outcomes-Based Reimbursement Changes Game

- Disease-Modifying Therapies For Alzheimer's Disease

- The Cost Of Developing New Targets Is Increasing And The Risk Of Failed Development Is A Real Threat To New Innovation

- Biosimilar Development Will Cut Into Sales For Original Therapies



