Technavio analysts forecast the global nuclear protective clothing marketto reach USD 275.23 million by 2021, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005736/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global nuclear protective clothing market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global nuclear protective clothing market for 2017-2021. The report further segments the market based on application (power plants and research) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The nuclear industry poses several threats, including emission of hazardous radiation and severe nuclear accidents. In the past, incidents such as Chernobyl in Ukraine and Fukushima in Japan disasters have added to the safety concerns in the industry. The highly-regulated nature of the nuclear industry has driven the market for nuclear protective clothing, globally. International organizations, such as International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP), International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and International Commission on Radiation Units and Measurements (ICRU), promote the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and publishes both standards and recommendations for radiation safety.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global nuclear protective clothing market:

High regulated industry

Demand for protective clothing from nuclear research

Recurring demand for nuclear protective clothing

High regulated industry

The occurrence of occupational exposure to ionizing radiation is very common in nuclear power plants and nuclear research institutes. It is mandatory to protect the workers from getting exposed to harmful radiations while working at nuclear power plants and research labs. This radiation can cause deterministic effects, leading to harmful tissue reactions, causing radiation sickness, and stochastic effects, which are severe effects caused by radiation on an individual leading to hereditary effects and cancer.

Sayani Roy, a lead powerresearch analyst at Technavio, says, "ICRP, IAEA, and ICRU are the three international organizations that recommend radiation protection levels. These organizations define the requirements for safety and healthy work environment including the use of protective clothing."

Demand for protective clothing from nuclear research

The operating of about 243 research reactors in 55 countries globally is driving the growth of protective clothing for safer handling of radioactive particulates. These research reactors are smaller than nuclear power plants and are not used for power generation. University campuses harbor most of the nuclear research labs. The year 2016 shows the presence of 243 operational research reactors, out of which 89 are in the developing countries.

"Research reactors have a wide range of applications, such as testing, analysis, and production of radioisotopes used in nuclear industry; fusion research; environmental science; and nuclear medicine. The high demand for protective clothing during applied research, which is carried out at various research centers around the world, where employees deal with hazardous particles, will drive the nuclear protective clothing market," adds Sayani.

Recurring demand for nuclear protective clothing

Due to reasons such as high rate of personnel contamination events, the protective clothing used in the nuclear industry are majorly for single use. Single use protective garments reduce the chance of cross-contamination with radioactive particles. The garments are designed to minimize the penetration of radioactive particles and offer body coverage free of radioactive materials. There is a constant demand for disposable nuclear protective clothing because of the existence of operable nuclear plants as well as nuclear plants that are planned and under construction.

Top vendors:

3M

DuPont

Honeywell

Lakeland Industries

Browse Related Report:

Global Nuclear Fuels Market 2017-2021

Global Flame Retardant Apparel Market 2017-2021

Global Protective Workwear Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like energy storageoil and gas, and smart grid. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005736/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com