

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Monday, extending recent gains on a quiet day following President Donald Trump's speech on the Middle East.



Trump spoke at the Arabic Islamic American Summit at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh.



'Drive them out of your places of worship. Drive them out of your communities. Drive them out of your holy land. And drive them out of this earth,' Trump told Muslim leaders about extremists.



Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the euro is 'too weak.' The dollar softened on her remarks, boosting gold prices.



Also, Robert Kaplan, the president of the Dallas Fed, said the central bank should raise interest rates two more times this year.



June gold gained $7.80, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,261.40/oz, the highest since April 28.



