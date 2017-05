THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Amgen (AMGN) have come under pressure during trading on Monday, with the biotechnology company sliding by 2.5 percent. Amgen hit its lowest intraday level in almost four months earlier in the day.



The drop by Amgen comes after the company said it does not expect its experimental osteoporosis drug Evenity to win FDA approval this year amid concerns about heart safety.



