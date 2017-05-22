Worldwide PCR Market for Life Sciences and Diagnostics (qPCR & dPCR, TMA and Other NAAT) 2016-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "PCR Market for Life Sciences and Diagnostics (qPCR & dPCR, TMA and Other NAAT)" report to their offering.
The report contains in-depth information on PCR (qPCR, dPCR and other NAAT), breaking the market opportunity down by type of NAAT, instruments versus consumables, market segment, disease indication, and type of infection.
Beyond these market size and regional estimates and forecasts for both the life science (research) and diagnostic uses of PCR, the report provides an overview of PCR and other NAAT technologies, in addition to discussion of applications of NAAT in life science and clinical diagnostics.
PCR Testing Market for Life Sciences and Diagnostics (qPCR, dPCR and other NAAT) also includes financial information on deals made by PCR and other NAAT companies, including investments and financing agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, and other agreements
Market drivers and challenges in the nucleic acid amplification test market are discussed as well. Issues of growth, competition, market opportunities, regulation, reimbursement, and prospects for the future are reviewed. Some NAAT-based tests are laboratory developed tests (LDTs); the implications of this are discussed. The clinical NAAT market is driven by the need for the information generated by testing. Market changes such as the emergence of new pathogens (such as the Zika virus), or the increasing problem of antibiotic resistance, or other changes are driving the need for specific tests.
The report contains profiles of companies in the market, reflecting the wide range NAAT products and applications in both the life science PCR market and the clinical PCR market. A wide range of industry players is examined, including companies marketing NAAT instruments and/or consumables to the life science research market, companies developing or marketing in vitro diagnostic (IVD) NAAT platforms and tests to clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies offering NAAT tests as a service via their own CLIA-certified laboratory, companies developing or marketing NAAT platforms and tests for rapid point-of-care or near-patient testing, companies developing or marketing PCR-based sample/library preparation products or test panels for DNA sequencing, companies developing or marketing mass spectrometry platforms that include PCR amplification before analysis by mass spectrometry, and companies developing or marketing other technology platforms that include PCR amplification as an initial or early step.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Executive Summary
- Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Overview
- Scope And Methodology
- Market Overview
- Future Prospects In The PCR Market
2: Introduction
- Development And Evolution Of Polymerase Chain Reaction And Other Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests
- Development And Evolution Of PCR
- Other Nucleic Acid Amplification Test Methods
- Advances In Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology And Emerging Applications
- Point-Of-View
3: Technology Trends And Innovation
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) - Overview
- PCR, Rt-PCR, And QPCR
- Digital PCR
- Multiplex PCR
- Other Modifications Of PCR
- Other Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) Methods
- Isothermal NAAT Methods In Clinical Laboratories
- Rapid Isothermal NAAT Methods In Decentralized Settings - Near Patient And Point-Of-Care
- Platforms Used In Different NAAT Markets - Research, Clinical Laboratories, And Point-Of-Care Testing
- New Applications Of PCR - Combining PCR With Other Technologies
- PCR As Part Of Sample Prep Before Dna Sequencing
- PCR Before Mass Spectrometry
- Other Technologies Being Used With PCR
4: Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests In Research And The Clinical Laboratory
- Research Applications Of Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Infectious Disease Diagnostics
- Infectious Disease Diagnostic Tests
- Antibiotic Resistance/Susceptibility Testing
- Rapid Near-Patient Or Point-Of-Care Testing For Infectious Diseases
- Oncology
- Cancer Risk
- Cancer Screening
- Cancer Diagnostics (Diagnosis, Prognosis, Monitoring, Response To Therapy)
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Genetic Testing
- Inherited (Genetic) Disorders
- Drug Metabolism - Pharmacogenomics Testing
- Hla Typing
- Other Clinical Applications Of Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Transfusion Medicine - Blood Screening
- Non-Clinical Applications Of Polymerase Chain Reaction
5: Deals - Polymerase Chain Reaction/Nucleic Acid Amplification Test Companies
- Investments And Financing Agreements
- Mergers And Acquisitions
- Corporate Agreements And Collaborations (Not Including Pharmaceutical Companies)
- Collaborations/Agreements With Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Collaborations And Other Agreements With Universities, Non-Profit Research Institutes And Government
6: Market Drivers And Challenges - Nucleic Acid Amplification Test Market
- Issues And Hurdles Faced By PCR Companies Selling To The Research Market
- Clinical Market Drivers
- Point-Of-Care Testing Market Drivers And Challenges/Hurdles
- Competition From Companies Utilizing PCR And Other NAAT Technologies
- Competition And Market Opportunities Driven By Other (Non-NAAT) Technologies
- Competition
- Opportunities
- Regulation Of In Vitro Diagnostics
- Laboratory Developed Tests
- Reimbursement
- Future Prospects
7: PCR Market Analysis
- PCR & Nucleic Acid Amplification Test Market Overview
- Life Science NAAT Market
- Past And Future Growth Of Overall Life Science PCR Market
- Life Science PCR Market - Instruments Versus Consumables
- Life Science PCR Market - By Geographical Distribution
- Life Science PCR Market By Type Of PCR
- Diagnostic PCR Market - Global Market
- Diagnostic PCR Market Market - Infectious Disease
- Diagnostic PCR Market - Oncology
- Emerging Market For NAAT-Based Cancer Screening
- Cancer Diagnosis/Prognosis/Personalized Medicine/Monitoring Market
- Diagnostic PCR Market - Genetic Testing
- Diagnostic PCR Market - Transplantation Diagnostics
- Diagnostic PCR Market
8: Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agena Bioscience, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Alere, Inc.
- Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.
- Asuragen, Inc.
- Atlas Genetics, Ltd.
- Autogenomics, Inc.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. (A Danaher Corporation Company)
- Becton, Dickinson And Company (BD)
- Biocartis Group NV
- Biofire Diagnostics, LLC. (Acquired by bioMérieux)
- bioMérieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Bruker Corporation
- Canon Biomedical
- Cepheid (A Danaher Company)
- Curetis
- Diasorin S.p.A.
- Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Elitechgroup
- Genepoc, Inc.
- Genmark Diagnostics, Inc.
- Genomic Health, Inc.
- Grifols
- Hologic, Inc.
- Invivoscribe Technologies, Inc.
- Janssen Diagnostics (Division of Janssen Pharmaceutica NV)
- Luminex Corporation
- Mast Group
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
- Multiplicom NV (Part of Agilent Technologies)
- Qiagen N.V.
- Quandx, Inc.
- Quantumdx Group
- Quidel, Inc.
- Qvella Corporation
- RainDance Technologies, Inc. (Acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories)
- Roche
- Siemens Healthineers
- Spartan Bioscience, Inc.
- Stat-Diagnostica
- T2 Biosystems, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
