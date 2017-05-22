Worldwide PCR Market for Life Sciences and Diagnostics (qPCR & dPCR, TMA and Other NAAT) 2016-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "PCR Market for Life Sciences and Diagnostics (qPCR & dPCR, TMA and Other NAAT)" report to their offering.

The report contains in-depth information on PCR (qPCR, dPCR and other NAAT), breaking the market opportunity down by type of NAAT, instruments versus consumables, market segment, disease indication, and type of infection.

Beyond these market size and regional estimates and forecasts for both the life science (research) and diagnostic uses of PCR, the report provides an overview of PCR and other NAAT technologies, in addition to discussion of applications of NAAT in life science and clinical diagnostics.

PCR Testing Market for Life Sciences and Diagnostics (qPCR, dPCR and other NAAT) also includes financial information on deals made by PCR and other NAAT companies, including investments and financing agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, and other agreements

Market drivers and challenges in the nucleic acid amplification test market are discussed as well. Issues of growth, competition, market opportunities, regulation, reimbursement, and prospects for the future are reviewed. Some NAAT-based tests are laboratory developed tests (LDTs); the implications of this are discussed. The clinical NAAT market is driven by the need for the information generated by testing. Market changes such as the emergence of new pathogens (such as the Zika virus), or the increasing problem of antibiotic resistance, or other changes are driving the need for specific tests.

The report contains profiles of companies in the market, reflecting the wide range NAAT products and applications in both the life science PCR market and the clinical PCR market. A wide range of industry players is examined, including companies marketing NAAT instruments and/or consumables to the life science research market, companies developing or marketing in vitro diagnostic (IVD) NAAT platforms and tests to clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies offering NAAT tests as a service via their own CLIA-certified laboratory, companies developing or marketing NAAT platforms and tests for rapid point-of-care or near-patient testing, companies developing or marketing PCR-based sample/library preparation products or test panels for DNA sequencing, companies developing or marketing mass spectrometry platforms that include PCR amplification before analysis by mass spectrometry, and companies developing or marketing other technology platforms that include PCR amplification as an initial or early step.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Overview

Scope And Methodology

Market Overview

Future Prospects In The PCR Market

2: Introduction



Development And Evolution Of Polymerase Chain Reaction And Other Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests

Development And Evolution Of PCR

Other Nucleic Acid Amplification Test Methods

Advances In Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology And Emerging Applications

Point-Of-View

3: Technology Trends And Innovation



Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) - Overview

PCR, Rt-PCR, And QPCR

Digital PCR

Multiplex PCR

Other Modifications Of PCR

Other Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) Methods

Isothermal NAAT Methods In Clinical Laboratories

Rapid Isothermal NAAT Methods In Decentralized Settings - Near Patient And Point-Of-Care

Platforms Used In Different NAAT Markets - Research, Clinical Laboratories, And Point-Of-Care Testing

New Applications Of PCR - Combining PCR With Other Technologies

PCR As Part Of Sample Prep Before Dna Sequencing

PCR Before Mass Spectrometry

Other Technologies Being Used With PCR

4: Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests In Research And The Clinical Laboratory



Research Applications Of Polymerase Chain Reaction

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Infectious Disease Diagnostic Tests

Antibiotic Resistance/Susceptibility Testing

Rapid Near-Patient Or Point-Of-Care Testing For Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Cancer Risk

Cancer Screening

Cancer Diagnostics (Diagnosis, Prognosis, Monitoring, Response To Therapy)

Cardiovascular Disease

Genetic Testing

Inherited (Genetic) Disorders

Drug Metabolism - Pharmacogenomics Testing

Hla Typing

Other Clinical Applications Of Polymerase Chain Reaction

Transfusion Medicine - Blood Screening

Non-Clinical Applications Of Polymerase Chain Reaction

5: Deals - Polymerase Chain Reaction/Nucleic Acid Amplification Test Companies



Investments And Financing Agreements

Mergers And Acquisitions

Corporate Agreements And Collaborations (Not Including Pharmaceutical Companies)

Collaborations/Agreements With Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies

Collaborations And Other Agreements With Universities, Non-Profit Research Institutes And Government

6: Market Drivers And Challenges - Nucleic Acid Amplification Test Market



Issues And Hurdles Faced By PCR Companies Selling To The Research Market

Clinical Market Drivers

Point-Of-Care Testing Market Drivers And Challenges/Hurdles

Competition From Companies Utilizing PCR And Other NAAT Technologies

Competition And Market Opportunities Driven By Other (Non-NAAT) Technologies

Competition

Opportunities

Regulation Of In Vitro Diagnostics

Laboratory Developed Tests

Reimbursement

Future Prospects

7: PCR Market Analysis



PCR & Nucleic Acid Amplification Test Market Overview

Life Science NAAT Market

Past And Future Growth Of Overall Life Science PCR Market

Life Science PCR Market - Instruments Versus Consumables

Life Science PCR Market - By Geographical Distribution

Life Science PCR Market By Type Of PCR

Diagnostic PCR Market - Global Market

Diagnostic PCR Market Market - Infectious Disease

Diagnostic PCR Market - Oncology

Emerging Market For NAAT-Based Cancer Screening

Cancer Diagnosis/Prognosis/Personalized Medicine/Monitoring Market

Diagnostic PCR Market - Genetic Testing

Diagnostic PCR Market - Transplantation Diagnostics

Diagnostic PCR Market

8: Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories

Agena Bioscience, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Alere, Inc.

Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

Asuragen, Inc.

Atlas Genetics, Ltd.

Autogenomics, Inc.

Beckman Coulter , Inc. (A Danaher Corporation Company)

, Inc. (A Danaher Corporation Company) Becton, Dickinson And Company (BD)

Biocartis Group NV

Biofire Diagnostics, LLC. (Acquired by bioMérieux)

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Canon Biomedical

Cepheid (A Danaher Company)

Curetis

Diasorin S.p.A.

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.

Elitechgroup

Genepoc, Inc.

Genmark Diagnostics, Inc.

Genomic Health, Inc.

Grifols

Hologic, Inc.

Invivoscribe Technologies, Inc.

Janssen Diagnostics (Division of Janssen Pharmaceutica NV)

Luminex Corporation

Mast Group

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Multiplicom NV (Part of Agilent Technologies)

Qiagen N.V.

Quandx, Inc.

Quantumdx Group

Quidel, Inc.

Qvella Corporation

RainDance Technologies, Inc. (Acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories)

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Spartan Bioscience, Inc.

Stat-Diagnostica

T2 Biosystems, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

