Global Computer Assisted Coding Market, 2022: Market is Anticipated to Reach $5.1 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Wintergreen Research, Inc's new report "Computer Assisted Coding: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts 2016 to 2022" to their offering.

The worldwide market for Computer Assisted Coding is $2.8 billion in 2016, anticipated to reach $5.1 billion by 2023.

The complete report provides a comprehensive analysis of Computer Assisted Coding in different categories, illustrating the diversity of software market segments. A complete procedure analysis is done, looking at numbers of procedures and doing penetration analysis.

Major health plans report a smooth transition to ICD-10. This is due to rigorous testing for six years. ICD-10 has had a positive impact on reimbursement. ICD-10 coding system requires use of 72,000 procedure codes and 68,000 CM codes, as opposed to the 4,000 and 14,000 in the ICD-9 system. Managing high volume of codes requires automation. Healthcare providers and payers use complex coding systems, which drives demand for technologically advanced CAC systems.

The market for computer-assisted coding grows because it provides management of workflow process value by encouraging increasing efficiency in care delivery. By making more granular demarcation of diagnoses and care provided for each diagnosis, greater visibility into the care delivery system is provided. Greater visibility brings more ability to adapt the system to successful treatments.

Key Topics:



- Claims Scrubbers

- Computer Assisted Coding (CAC)

- Computerized Medical Workflow

- Correct Coding Tools

- Diagnosis Codes

- Electronic Coding for Physicians

- Electronic Medical Coding

- Electronic Medical Record

- Language and Computing

- Medical Coding

- Medical Necessity

- Medical Necessity

- Natural Language Coding (NLC)

- Natural Language Solutions

- Ontology Assisted Solutions

- Physician Electronic Medical

- Procedure Codes

- Record (EMR) Systems

- Rules Based Coding Technology

- Tessi® (Terminology Supported Semantic Indexing)



Key Topics Covered:



COMPUTER ASSISTED CODING EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



- Medical Best Practice Linking

- CAC for Coders

- Computer Assisted Coding Best Practice

- Coding Solutions

- Physician Computer Assisted Coding Services

- Natural Language Computer Assisted Coding Market Shares

- Natural Language Computer Assisted Coding of Medical Procedures Forecasts

- Medical Best Practice Linking



1. COMPUTER ASSISTED CODING MARKET DESCRIPTION AND MARKET DYNAMICS

1.1 Coding Challenge

1.2 Computer-Assisted Coding

1.3 Development of a CAC Tool For Hospital Inpatient Use

1.4 Healthcare Industry Largest In United States

1.5 Medical Necessity and Medical Necessity Errors

1.6 Physician Office Electronic Coding

1.7 Natural Language Solutions

1.8 Computerized Workflow System



2. COMPUTER ASSISTED CODING MARKET SHARES AND FORECASTS

2.1 Computer Assisted Coding

2.2 Natural Language Computer Assisted Coding Market Shares

2.3 Natural Language Computer Assisted Coding of Medical Procedures Forecasts

2.4 Worldwide, Number of Patients and Procedures

2.5 Making The Shift To The Modern ICD-10 Requirements

2.6 Computer Assisted Coding Prices

2.7 Computer Assisted Coding Regional Analysis



3. COMPUTER ASSISTED CODING PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

3.1 3M

3.2 Dolbey

3.3 Optum Coding Service

3.4 McKesson

3.5 Cerner Computer Assisted Coding

3.6 Platocode® Computer-Assisted Coding

3.7 Nuance Computer Assisted Coding

3.8 Artificial Medical Intelligence Emscribe CAC

3.9 CodeCorrect

3.10 M - Modal Coding

3.11 nThrive / MedAssets-Precyse and Equation



4. COMPUTER ASSISTED CODING RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY

4.1 Computer-Assisted Coding Technology

4.2 Hybrid Technology

4.3 Optum Computer Assisted Coding Technology

4.4 Preventable Medical Conditions

4.5 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Medical Coding

4.6 Reports Must Be In Some Kind Of Electronic Format

4.7 TeSSI® (Terminology Supported Semantic Indexing)



5. COMPUTER ASSISTED CODING COMPANY PROFILES

5.1 CAC Key Market Players

5.2 3M

5.3 Artificial Medical Intelligence

5.4 Cerner

5.5 Craneware

5.6 Dolbey

5.7 EPIC

5.8 Group One / CodeCorrect

5.9 M - Modal

5.10 nThrive

5.11 Nuance

5.12 Quest Diagnostics

5.13 TruCode

5.14 UnitedHealth Group / Optum

5.15 Selected CAC Companies



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z7ldjf/computer_assisted





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716