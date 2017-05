SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Chip maker Qualcomm (QCOM) is posting a notable gain in afternoon trading on Monday, advancing by 2.4 percent. With the upward move, shares of Qualcomm have reached a four-month intraday high.



The jump by Qualcomm comes after JPMorgan Chase upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Overweight from Neutral.



