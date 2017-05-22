Paphos, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2017) - Currency Solutions, one of Europe's leading non-bank providers of currency exchange payment services, today announced that it will be moving to a larger office in Paphos, Cyprus on Thursday, 25 May 2017.

The relocation follows strong business growth for the company in both personal and corporate currency payments.

The new office address will be:

Office 101

Royal Business Center

Vasileos Constantinou Ave #89

8021

Paphos

View map > (https://goo.gl/maps/G39i5RM54bt)

The telephone number will remain the same: +357 26 813 613

Opening hours: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm EEST (GMT+2h) Monday to Friday

Headquartered in London since 2003, Currency Solutions also has offices in the Netherlands and Ireland.

Speaking about the move, Harry Enver, CEO of Currency Solutions said: "We provide an outstanding currency exchange and money transfer service to our customers in Cyprus. The new, bigger office in Cyprus is evidence of the team's success and hard work. We are growing quickly, and hiring more staff to cater to the expats and businesses who rely on us to save money on their currency payments."

Currency Solutions is highly regarded in the international payments sector with its focus on providing a friendly, personal service to individuals and corporates. Customers speak with dedicated currency specialists who are at hand to help and assist them move their money internationally for requirements such as emigration, buying overseas properties, transferring pensions, or paying a mortgage. Businesses can benefit from spot rates, fixed and flexible forwards, and a tailored approach.

The company recently launched an Online Trading Platform, enabling customers to make currency payments 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with a minimum transfer amount of £100.

"Currency Solutions takes pride in providing a personal, friendly service to its customers. A larger office in Paphos and new hires will mean customers can speak to our currency specialists for excellent exchange rates and transfers," said Fiona Parsley, who manages the Currency Solutions operations in Cyprus.

Currency Solutions is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a Payment Institute [FRN 512130] and Investment Firm [FRN 602082]. It is registered with Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) as a Money Transmitter [MLR Registration number 12162570].

Currency Solutions incorporated with the Companies House in the United Kingdom on 13 August 2003, Company Number 04864491. Registered office address:4th Floor, Hobbs Court, 2 Jacob Street, London, SE1 2BG.

currencysolutions.co.uk

Contact:

Currency Solutions

+357 26 813 613