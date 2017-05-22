Internet of Things in Europe: Technology Adoption and Market Outlook for IoT Solutions, Applications, and Services 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Internet of Things in Europe: Technology Adoption and Market Outlook for IoT Solutions, Applications, and Services 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

One of the key regional markets for the Internet of Things (IoT), Europe is anticipated to be an important long-term economic block for IoT longer-term, and an influential R&D region in the short to intermediate time frame for new IoT apps and services.

For example, some of the leading countries for IoT integration may be found in Europe, consisting of Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, and Spain. Additional important IoT markets within Europe include IoT Database Infrastructure and DB Services, IoT Billing and Settlement, IoT Simulations and Digital Twinning.

This research evaluates the market outlook for IoT in Europe including the potential for IoT infrastructure and support services. The report also assesses the market for new IoT apps, services, and innovative deployment and operational models such as IoT driven Network Function Virtualization. The report includes detailed forecasts by technology, segment, application, service, and industry vertical for the period 2017 - 2022.

Report Benefits:



Europe IoT forecasts 2017 - 2022

Identify market drivers for IoT adoption

Understand the leading IoT apps and services

Identify emerging IoT technologies and solutions

Understand the market potential for IoT in Europe



Target Audience:



Network operators

IoT service providers

Device manufacturers

IoT application developers

Network infrastructure providers



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 IoT Infrastructure and Systems Support



4 IoT in Industry Verticals



5 European IoT Market Forecasts 2017 - 2022



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wxm9pn/internet_of

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716