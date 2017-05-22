Internet of Things in Europe: Technology Adoption and Market Outlook for IoT Solutions, Applications, and Services 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Internet of Things in Europe: Technology Adoption and Market Outlook for IoT Solutions, Applications, and Services 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.
One of the key regional markets for the Internet of Things (IoT), Europe is anticipated to be an important long-term economic block for IoT longer-term, and an influential R&D region in the short to intermediate time frame for new IoT apps and services.
For example, some of the leading countries for IoT integration may be found in Europe, consisting of Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, and Spain. Additional important IoT markets within Europe include IoT Database Infrastructure and DB Services, IoT Billing and Settlement, IoT Simulations and Digital Twinning.
This research evaluates the market outlook for IoT in Europe including the potential for IoT infrastructure and support services. The report also assesses the market for new IoT apps, services, and innovative deployment and operational models such as IoT driven Network Function Virtualization. The report includes detailed forecasts by technology, segment, application, service, and industry vertical for the period 2017 - 2022.
Report Benefits:
- Europe IoT forecasts 2017 - 2022
- Identify market drivers for IoT adoption
- Understand the leading IoT apps and services
- Identify emerging IoT technologies and solutions
- Understand the market potential for IoT in Europe
Target Audience:
- Network operators
- IoT service providers
- Device manufacturers
- IoT application developers
- Network infrastructure providers
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 IoT Infrastructure and Systems Support
4 IoT in Industry Verticals
5 European IoT Market Forecasts 2017 - 2022
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wxm9pn/internet_of
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716