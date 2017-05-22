According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global pharmaceutical packaging market in North Americais expected to reach USD 29.24 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of almost 5%.

This research report titled 'Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market in North America'provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Continuous improvements and innovations in the pharmaceutical industry in North America, such as anti-counterfeit measures, ampoules, pre-filled syringes, child-resistant packs, and others, are driving the growth of the market. Manufacturers and consumers in North America are comprehending the benefits of pharmaceutical packaging in the following ways: containment, protection, and identification.

Technavio's transportation and logistics research analysts categorize the global pharmaceuticals packaging market in North America into the following segments by packaging type. They are:

Pharmaceutical plastic packaging market

Pharmaceutical blister packaging market

Pharmaceutical parenteral containers packaging market

Pharmaceutical others packaging market

The top three packaging type segments for the global pharmaceuticals packaging market in North America are discussed below:

Pharmaceutical plastic packaging market

The pharmaceutical plastic packaging market in North America will reach a revenue of USD 5.99 billion by 2021. The pharmaceutical industry uses plastic bottles for storing liquid pharmaceutical products such as galenical medicines, ready-made medicines, and others. The pharmaceutical plastic bottles are made from materials that meet the criteria of the specific use assessment as these bottles are in direct contact with the liquid. Manufacturers follow the quality standards, such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001, to deliver quality products.

According to Shakti Jakhar, a lead packaging research analyst from Technavio, "Manufacturers in North America buy the materials from highly reliable producers. The plastic bottles are usually made from low-density polyethylene and are used for storing non-sterile pharmaceutical liquids. Hence, the final products and the materials they are made from are safe for health."

Pharmaceutical blister packaging market

Pharmaceutical blister packaging is used to protect products from moisture and gas. This ensures a long shelf-life for the products, both in stores and medicine cabinets. Blister packaging is convenient for customers to consume the medicine quickly from the package with written instructions provided on the package that can be easily followed by the customers. The most common types of blister packaging services used in North America are carded Blister Packaging and clamshell Blister Packaging.

Blister packaging is a popular choice among the manufacturers in North America as it is a cost-effective solution and can be easily produced in high volumes. This benefit of packaging will boost the demand for global pharmaceuticals packaging market in North America," adds Shakti.

Pharmaceutical parenteral containers packaging market

The pharmaceutical parenteral containers packaging market in North America will reach a revenue of USD 4.98 billion by 2021. With the increasing development of new drugs in North America, parenteral containers are becoming popular, along with an increasing focus toward accuracy of delivery. When a new drug is developed, the packaging surrounding the drug is crucial.

Parenteral packaging has been considered for several years, which includes vials, injections, ampoules, and pre-filled syringes. Ampoules are the containers of choice for most types of parenteral packaging because they provide a simple glass container with no requirement for silicon coating. Syringes have the advantages of higher compliance and ease of use. With such advantages, the global pharmaceutical packaging market will witness rapid growth during the forecast period.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Amcor

Bemis

Owens-Illinois

West Pharmaceutical Services

WestRock

