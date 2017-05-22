Global Pharmaceutical Filtration (Membrane Filters, Pre-filters & Depth Media, Cartridges & Capsules) Market 2014-2017 & 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Pharmaceutical Filtration Market By Product (Membrane Filters, Pre-filters & Depth Media, Cartridges & Capsules), By Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration), By Application, By Scale Of Operation, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global pharmaceutical filtration market is expected to reach USD 37.3 billion by the year 2025 growing at a CAGR of 12.1%

The growing expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry have resulted in enormous growth of the market with new and more enhanced technologies being used to cater to the need of drug manufacturers. Increasing demand for therapeutic biopharmaceuticals such as antibodies,hormones, and vaccines is a major factor that drives growth of the market during forecast period. Thus, many pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies have begun to focus on the development of advanced biologics for the treatment of severe chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, and rheumatic arthritis.

Increasing investment in the R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is another major factor supporting the growth of the sector. Technological advancements in filtration products is also expected to propel their adoption in manufacturing and research of biopharmaceuticals and other drugs. The technological advanced filters including membrane, pre-filters & depth media, and cartridges & capsules filters provide high reliability and efficiency during drug manufacturing process.



Further Key Findings From The Report Suggest:



Microfiltration is the fastest growing technique amongst others owing to its large application in generic and biopharmaceutical drug productions

Final product processing was the largest revenue-grossing as well as fastest growing segment of the pharmaceutical filtration market, due to increase in number of companies engaged in pharmaceuticals and biologics production

Membrane filters held the largest revenue share in the overall sector, which is attributed by its high usage in production, research, environmental testing, and other applications in the pharmaceutical industry

MCE membrane filters accounted for the largest share in the membrane filters segment, due to its product advancement

The manufacturing scale dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2016 owing to the increasing production of generic drugs and biopharmaceutical products

North America is the leading regional sector, which is accounted for the largest revenue share of the overall market in 2016, because of the presence of large number of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies in this region

Eaton Corporation Plc

GE Healthcare

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

3M

Amazon Filters Ltd

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Graver Technologies, LLC

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc

