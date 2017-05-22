Technavio analysts forecast the global mini excavators marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005788/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global mini excavators market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global mini excavators marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on end-user (constructions, utilities, and agriculture and forestry), and geography (EMEA, APAC, and the Americas).

The global mini excavators market is expected to grow to USD 8.43 billion by 2021. Large-scale investments in infrastructure development projects, such as new airports, manufacturing, and power plants are predicted to increase by 27.24% in 2020. The agriculture and construction markets are the major end-users for excavators. The sharp decline in investments in the real estate sector in the largest construction market, China, made a direct impact on the mini excavator industry. However, the industry is likely to recover around 2018, due to a sudden re-acceleration in the Chinese economy. The demand for mini excavators will increase post 2018.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavioheavy industriesresearch analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global mini excavators market:

Unprecedented demand for energy expanding utilities sector

Demand from rental market

Increasing adoption of mini excavators in other applications

Unprecedented demand for energy expanding utilities sector

Power and energy related projects continue to rapidly develop worldwide. The work of mini excavators on these sites varies from laying cables to carrying out maintenance activities. Mini excavators are extensively used in the installation, maintenance, and repairing of electric transmission networks and gas pipelines. Hence, growth in the utility segment will contribute to the increase in the volumes of mini excavators.

Gaurav Mohindu, a lead construction research analyst at Technavio, says, "The utility segment is experiencing extreme transformation due to various factors like climate change and resource scarcity, technological inventions, rapid urbanization, and a shift in global economic power. The converging effects of these technological advances like the growth of distributed generation and policy measures have resulted in new forms of competition and changes in customer behavior, which are transforming the power industry."

Demand from rental market

Renting equipment has been a large-scale business in the UK, the US, and some European nations for a long time. In the UK, rental organizations use approximately 80% of all apparatus sold. Rental has proven to be a vital division for some excavator manufacturers as an important client source as well as a working division. Emerging economies in Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) have a potential rental market as construction activities, and industrial development continues to grow in these countries.

"Financial constraints, stringent regulations, and growing expenses of proprietorship make rental an appealing option for many contractors and other users. The capacity of rental organizations to tailor both the equipment and financial-related bundles to address the specific issues of individual clients will drive the market growth in the coming years," says Gaurav.

Increasing adoption of mini excavators in other applications

Mini excavators are increasingly adopted in other applications such as material handling and railway maintenance as they are compact and versatile with a range of attachments. Railways worldwide are adopting excavators for several rail maintenance activities, as they are adaptable and can move on and off the rail tracks. Various attachment options like undercutter bars, hydraulic brush cutters, tie inserters, and tie tampers are available, which can be outfitted with a single machine.

Another end-user that is rapidly adopting excavators is the agriculture industry. Mini excavators are gaining popularity in emerging markets due to the cost advantage they provide over conventional backhoe loaders. Mini excavators are gaining traction in the irrigation sector also, primarily due to versatile applications like trenching, laying pipes, and backfilling.

Top vendors:

Bobcat Company

Caterpillar

J C Bamford Excavators

Takeuchi Global

Browse Related Reports:

Global Construction Lifts Market 2017-2021

Global Marine Crane Market 2017-2021

Global Truck Mounted Crane Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like engineering tools, tools and components, and unit operations. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005788/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com