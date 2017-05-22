Research and Markets - Agar Agar Gum Market to Reach $345 Million by 2025 - Key Players are Myeong Shin Agar, Meron Group, Marine Science, Indoalgas, Able Sales Company, Orient Resources Company & Central Drug House

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global agar-agar gum market is anticipated to reach USD 345.3 million by 2025. Shifting consumer preference towards animal-free products and popularity of dairy-based products to maintain healthy diets has resulted in significant market growth.

The industry is also responsible for employment generation especially for people dwelling in coastal villages where seaweed collection forms an important component of their income. The activity is crucial for rural women who do not actively participate in mainstream fishing.

Technological advancements have supported the industry as well, with the introduction of metal scrapers that may be utilized to harvest larger quantities of seaweed with less effort. Additionally, new methods & processes have been introduced to extract agar from seaweed along with other techniques for cleaning, pre-treatment, filtration & gelation, and dewatering.

Agar powders occupied over 90% of the volume share in 2015. Creative cooking methods have also paved new growth avenues for molecular gastronomy applications, with powdered gum being dissolved in boiling aqueous liquids to create unique dishes. Textured foods such as pearls and spaghetti gels, along with foamed products are important drivers for this segment.

