AQR Capital Management, LLC ("AQR"), a leading global investment firm, today announced the winners of its sixth annual AQR Insight Award.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522006268/en/

The 2017 AQR Insight Award Finalists (Photo: Business Wire)

This year Deviations from Covered Interest Rate Parity was awarded First Prize. The research was authored by Wenxin Du, Ph.D., Federal Reserve Board; Alexander Tepper, Ph.D., Columbia University; and Adrien Verdelhan, Ph.D., MIT Sloan School of Management. The authors will share the $100,000 annual prize.

"Every year, there is a rigorous and highly selective process to determine the finalists from among the many remarkable submissions we receive from around the world," said David Kabiller, CFA, Co-founder at AQR Capital Management. "This year's winning paper brings to light important findings for global asset allocation and epitomizes the high standard of excellence the AQR Insight Award represents. We are pleased to recognize the authors' achievements and congratulate all the 2017 finalists."

The winning paper, Deviations from Covered Interest Rate Parity, examines covered interest rate parity (CIP)-the condition in which interest rates and the spot and forward currency values of any two countries are in equilibrium and thus cannot be arbitraged for profit. While this generally holds true historically, the paper finds that large deviations from CIP-and meaningful arbitrage opportunities-have persisted in global markets since the 2008 global financial crisis caused, at least partially, by banking regulatory reporting changes. The fact that this can occur in some of the largest and most liquid markets in the world is a discovery that the authors explore with important implications for investors and policymakers. For example, deviations from CIP can have meaningful impact on the costs of hedging foreign-currency denominated assets for investors seeking to diversify outside their home countries.

The following research papers earned the distinction of honorable mention in recognition of being among the top five papers selected this year:

An Equilibrium Model of Institutional Demand and Asset Prices

Ralph S.J. Koijen, Ph.D., New York University Stern School of Business, CEPR and NBER

Motohiro Yogo, Ph.D., Princeton University and NBER

Bear Beta

Zhongjin Lu, Ph.D., University of Georgia Terry College of Business

Scott Murray, Ph.D., Georgia State University J. Mack Robinson College of Business

Overpriced Winners

Kent Daniel, Ph.D., Columbia Business School and NBER

Alexander Klos, Ph.D., Kiel University and Kiel Institute for the World Economy

Simon Rottke, Ph.D., FCM, University of Münster

What is the Expected Return on a Stock?

Ian Martin, Ph.D., London School of Economics

Christian Wagner, Ph.D., Copenhagen Business School

The AQR Insight Award honors exceptional unpublished papers that provide original, intelligent approaches to important issues in the investment world. Up to three papers may share the $100,000 annual prize.

For more information about the AQR Insight Award and this year's winning papers, please visit aqr.com/insightaward.

About AQR

AQR Capital Management is a global investment management firm built at the intersection of financial theory and practical application. We strive to deliver superior, long-term results for our clients by looking past market noise to identify and isolate what matters most, and by developing ideas that stand up to rigorous testing. Our focus on practical insights and analysis has made us leaders in alternative and traditional strategies since 1998.

The firm is based in Greenwich, Connecticut, with offices in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong and Sydney. As of March 31, 2017, AQR had approximately $187.6 billion* in assets under management.

Includes assets of CNH Partners, LLC, an AQR affiliate

This is being provided solely for information purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer, or any advice or recommendation, to purchase securities or financial instruments, and may not be construed as such or serve as the basis of any investment decision.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522006268/en/

Contacts:

AQR Capital Management, LLC

Suzanne Escousse, +1-203-742-6930

Suzanne.Escousse@aqr.com