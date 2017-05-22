Automotive Wrap Films Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2025 - Increasing Demand from the Light Duty Vehicle Application Segment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Automotive Wrap Films Market Analysis By Application (Heavy Duty Vehicles, Medium Duty Vehicles, Light Duty Vehicles), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global automotive wrap films market is expected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2025. High application scope coupled with increasing demand from the light duty vehicle application is likely to have a positive impact on the market growth.

The market has witnessed advancements, both in terms of technologies and materials, in order to facilitate low cost and mass production of the products. This would also lead to flexibility in designs and ease of manufacturing for a wide range of applications.

Key players in the industry are striving towards introducing new products with new colors and features to meet the changing consumer demands. Almost all the manufacturers including Avery Dennison Corporation, Arlon Graphics LLC, 3M Company, Kay Premium Marking, Ritrama S.p.A, Orafol Group, and Hexis S.A are ventured into launching new products to address the competition.

Heavy duty vehicles accounted for a share of 17.5% in the global market revenue in 2015 owing to large sizes of graphics that attract more commuters and allow easy access to information. Light duty vehicles are anticipated to witness a CAGR of over 20% from 2016 to 2025 on account of rising demand for passenger cars from emerging economies including China and India.



