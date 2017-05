WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Huntsman (HUN) have turned lower over the course of the trading session on Monday, with the chemical company currently down by 1.8 percent. Huntsman jumped to its best intraday level in well over two years earlier in the session.



The initial rally by Huntsman came after the company announced a $14 billion all-stock merger with Switzerland's Clariant.



