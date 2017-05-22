According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global brushless DC motors marketis projected to grow to USD 49.28 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 13% over the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522006057/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global brushless DC motors market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Brushless DC Motors Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Brushless DC motors develop a high torque when they are stationed, and linearly decrease as the velocity increases. They are better than the brushed DC motors because of their higher efficiency and lower maintenance due to lower mechanical wear outs. The brushless DC motors market is witnessing impressive growth, with an increase in the demand for electric vehicles.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on the end-users, the report categorizes the global brushless DC motors market into the following segments:

Industrial sector

Consumer durables sector

Automotive sector

Aerospace and defense sector

Healthcare sector

The top three revenue-generating end-user segments in the global brushless DC motors market are discussed below:

Industrial sector

"The industrial sector currently occupies the largest share of the brushless DC motors market, and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period due to their use in products like pumps, fans heaters, servo, actuation, and HVACsays Bharath Kanniappan, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research.

Brushless DC motors use a closed-loop control system when used as a servo motor, which ensures precise motion that is controlled and stable. These motors are popular because of their precision in motion control and ability to ensure stable operation, which are critical factors in manufacturing and industrial processes.

Consumer durables sector

The consumer durables sector is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the brushless DC motors market, expected to showcase a CAGR of over 15% through 2021. Consumer durables constitute home appliances and electronic gadgets, such as blenders, refrigerators, and dryers.

The adoption of brushless DC motors in consumer durables has increased due to the high-energy efficiency, reduced costs, and environment-friendly nature of these products. The major drivers for the growth of the consumer durables sector are the fast adoption of modern lifestyle and rise in dual-income households.

Automotive sector

"The global brushless DC motors market in the automotive sector is expected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2021. Brushless DC motors are mainly used for electric pumps, power steering, infotainment, and wipers in the automotive industrysays Bharath.

The brushless DC motors offer longevity and power density, essential for powertrain and chassis applications, especially in vehicles that have space constraints and require frequent motor operations. The rise in the replacement of mechanical parts into electro-mechanical components has also increased the use of brushless DC motors in the automotive sector.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

ABB

AMETEK

ARC Systems

Nidec Corporation

FAULHABER

Browse Related Reports:

Global Industrial Automatic Data Capturing and Identification Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market 2017-2021

Global Distribution Automation Solutions Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like robotics. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522006057/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com