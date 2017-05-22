BELLEVUE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Esterline Corporation (www.esterline.com) (NYSE: ESL), a leading global specialty manufacturer primarily serving the aerospace and defense markets, today announced that Joe Baddeley has been selected to serve as President for the company's Interface Technologies business platform. Esterline Interface Technologies is a global group of companies specialized in human-machine interface products for applications ranging from medical services and casino gaming to rugged military and industrial input devices. The group's manufacturing and engineering facilities are located in Asia, Germany, the U.K. and the U.S., employing approximately 1,000 people.

Esterline CEO Curtis Reusser said, "We are fortunate to add Joe's leadership qualities and experience to our team. His broad manufacturing, engineering, and management background will help our Interface Technologies group maximize their market and product potential."

Most recently, Baddeley served as an executive with Marmon Engineered Components, serving as President for the Plumbing Group, a global group of businesses with over $250 million in sales. He also has board, executive, general management and M&A experience with companies including Parker-Hannifin and IDEX Corp. Baddeley has a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Washington State University and has completed executive programs through both Harvard and MIT.

Dennis Staver, who has served for the prior seven years as Interface Technologies Platform President, will continue with the business in a leadership role with one of Esterline's U.K.-based business units for the next year until his retirement.

About Esterline:

Esterline Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier to the aerospace and defense industry specializing in three core areas: Advanced Materials; Avionics & Controls; and Sensors & Systems. With annual sales of approximately $2 billion, Esterline employs roughly 13,000 people worldwide.

Operations within the Advanced Materials segment focus on technologies including high-temperature-resistant materials and components used for a wide range of military and commercial aerospace purposes, and combustible ordnance and electronic warfare countermeasure products.

Operations within the Avionics & Controls segment focus on technology interface systems for commercial and military aircraft and similar devices for land- and sea-based military vehicles, cockpit displays and integration systems, flight training and simulation equipment, secure communications systems, specialized medical equipment, and other high-end industrial applications.

The Sensors & Systems segment includes operations that produce high-precision temperature and pressure sensors, specialized harsh-environment connectors, electrical power distribution equipment, and other related systems principally for aerospace and defense customers.

