22 May 2017

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE Euronext: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: TechnipFMC plc

2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: Bpifrance Participations

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: May 18, 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified: May 22, 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares if possible using the ISIN CODE Situation previous to the triggering transaction Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Number Of Shares Number of Voting Rights Number of Shares Number of Voting Rights % of voting rights

Direct Direct Indirect Direct Indirect

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 22,388,616 22,388,616 23,709,901 23,709,901 5.08%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument Exercise price Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights

Nominal Delta

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights

23,709,901 5.08%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

13. Additional information:

14. Contact name: Ms. Sophie Paquin

Legal Director