AB Value Management LLP: AB Value Partners, LP and AB Opportunity Fund, LLC Announce Results of Tender Offer

WESTFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2017 / AB Value Partners, LP ("ABVP") and AB Opportunity Fund, LLC (together with ABVP, "Purchasers") announced today the results of their tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Security Land & Development Corporation ("SLDC") at a purchase price of $1.75 per share in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes.

Purchasers' offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 19, 2017, as scheduled, and was not further extended. The depositary for Purchasers' offer has advised that, as of the expiration time, a total of 44,883 shares of SLDC common stock have been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn. Purchasers accepted for purchase all shares validly tendered and not properly withdrawn, and the consideration for all such shares promptly will be paid in accordance with the terms of Purchasers' offer.

Additional Information

Complete terms and conditions of Purchasers' offer are set forth in the Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal and other related materials that were filed as exhibits to the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO filed by Purchasers with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 7, 2017, as amended and supplemented by Amendment No. 1 thereto filed on May 3, 2017, Amendment No. 2 thereto filed on May 12, 2017 and Amendment No. 3 thereto filed on May 22, 2017. Copies of the Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal and other related materials are available free of charge upon request from InvestorCom, Inc., by email at info@investor-com.com or telephone at (203) 972-9300.

