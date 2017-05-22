Tannin Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2025 - Increasing Demand from the Leather Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Tannin Market Analysis By Sources (Plants, Brown Algae), By Product (Hydrolysable, Non-hydrolysable, Phlorotannins), By Application (Leather Tanning, Wine Production, Wood Adhesives, Anti-corrosive Primers), And Segment Forecasts, 2014-2025" report to their offering.

The global tannin market is expected to reach USD 3.39 billion by 2025. Globally increasing demand from the leather industry has been a major factor driving market growth. The utilization of tannin extracts in pharmaceuticals has increased owing to the growing consciousness regarding the medical advantages of tannin-based products.

Tannins are extensively utilized for the production of wine owing to their high anti-oxidation properties. These are used to provide color stabilization of wine and also to provide structural stability. All these factors are expected to benefit the demand for wine applications over the forecast period.

Tannins have mucosal tissues and coagulate proteins, which is useful for soothing skin irritation and pain. Medical tannin based products are utilized for soothing scars on the skin, wounds, sore mouth, minor hemorrhages, burns, and bronchitis.



Tannin extracts are used in all three stages of leather manufacturing including, preparation stage, tanning, and crusting. Owing to this scenario, leather tanning was the largest application category in 2015 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next nine years. The leather tanning segment had a market share of 62% in 2015.



Companies Mentioned



Tannin Corporation

S.AAjinomoto OmniChem N.V.

Polson Ltd.

Forestal Mimosa Ltd.

Ever s.r.l.

UCL Company (Pty) Ltd.

LaffortSA

Zhushan County Tianxin Medical & Chemical Co., Ltd.

WUlrich GmbH

Tanin Sevnica d.d.

Jyoti Dye Chem Agency

Tanac S.A.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Tannin Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Tannin Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Tannin Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Tannin Market: Application Estimates &Trend Analysis



7 Tannin Market: Regional Estimates &Trend Analysis



8 Competitive Landscape



9 Company Profiles



