The research study by Technavio on the global flavored cigar market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the flavors (fruit-flavored and non-alcohol-flavored), the product (hand-rolled and machine-made), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

"The global flavored cigar market is projected to grow to nearly USD 19 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 8% over the forecast period. The high appeal of flavored cigars among young adults is a key factor boosting the growth of the market," says Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global flavored cigar market is characterized by rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences, economic conditions, and the living standards of customers. The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large vendors who compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution. Intense competition among players with rapid technological changes constitutes a significant risk factor players' businesses. Players in the market adopt strategies such as omnichannel retailing, packaging strategies, sampler strategies, and partnerships to grow in the competitive market.

Top five vendors in the global flavored cigar market

General Cigar

General Cigar is a manufacturer and marketer of premium cigars. It holds a portfolio of brands like Macanudo, Cohiba, Partagás, La Gloria Cubana, CAO, Hoyo de Monterrey, Excalibur, Foundry, and others.

Drew Estate

Drew Estate specializes in manufacturing and supplying various brands of cigars. It has been operating as a subsidiary of Swisher International. Its key brands include ACID Cigars, ACID Krush Classic Cigars, Undercrown Shade, Undercrown Cigars, Liga Privada No. 9 Cigars, Liga Privada T52 Cigars, and Liga Privada Unico Serie Cigars.

Gurkha Cigars

Gurkha Cigars is known for its limited-edition release of luxury cigars and rare tobacco products with aesthetically appealing packaging. The company focuses on expanding its portfolio of luxury cigars and incorporate different flavors to attract consumers.

Imperial Tobacco

Imperial Tobacco has businesses in countries like the UK, Poland, Russia, and Ukraine. It has subsidiaries in Germany, Spain, and France. It includes three types of brands Growth brands such as Gauloises Blondes, Davidoff, JPS, West, and Fine; specialist brands such as Style, Gitanes (cigarettes), Drum Route 66 (fine cut tobacco), and Golden Virginia; and portfolio brands.

Miami Cigar

Miami Cigaris a full-service premium cigar distributor and holds brands like La Aurora, Tatiana, and Nestor Miranda.

