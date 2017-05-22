EQUITY ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a class action lawsuit against Anadarko Petroleum Corporation ("Anadarko" or the "Company") (NYSE: APC). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between February 17, 2016 and May 2, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the July 3, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Anadarko shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Anadarko made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company's maintenance and safety protocols concerning some of its vertical wells were inadequate; that due to those shortcomings, these wells were at an increased risk of explosion; and that as a result of the above, Anadarko's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On April 17, 2017, a deadly explosion killed two people and critically injured another in a home located within 170 feet of an Anadarko well. On April 26, 2017, The Denver Post reported that the Company "plans to shut down 3,000 vertical wells in northeastern Colorado" following the April 17 explosion. On May 2, 2017, the Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District concluded that the fatal home explosion on April 17 was linked to a faulty gas line connected to an Anadarko well. When this information was released, Anadarko's stock price lowered materially, which caused investors harm.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have any questions about this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Contact

Joon M. Khang, Esq.

Telephone: 949-419-3834

Facsimile: 949-225-4474

joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP