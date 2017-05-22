Retinal Surgery Devices Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2025 - Witnessing Unprecedented Growth Due to Growing Prevalence of Retinal Eye Disorders - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global retinal surgery devices market is expected to reach USD 3.06 billion by 2025.

The unprecedented growth is presumed to be a consequence of growing prevalence of retinal eye disorders such as retinal detachment, macular degeneration, amblyopia, and others. Rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries is believed to be one of the major growth contributory factors. The increasing demand is predicted to be a result of associated benefits such as improved cost-efficiency, safety, rapid recovery, efficacy, and reduced hospital stay. Other advantages include less incision wounds and reduced postsurgical complications that lead to higher patient satisfaction.

The market is also driven by technological upgradations that are responsible for heightened inclination of physicians, thereby, widening the scope for greater adoption of retinal surgery devices in future. The technologically advanced devices are equipped with fundus imaging units, micro incision technology, endoillumination systems. These advancements are primarily witnessed in surgical instrumentation to facilitate easy & safe operative procedure. For instance, launch of VersaVIT 2.0 vitrectomy machine which is equipped with LED illumination system, 3 vitrectomy packs and adjustable chandelier fiber. Similarly, 23-Gauge fragmentation needle that eliminates the need to enlarge sclerotomy and achieve enhanced visualization, intraoperative efficiency and control.

Alcon, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Carl Zeiss

Topcon Corporation

Synergetics USA , Inc.

, Inc. IRIDEX Corporation

Ellex Medical Lasers

Escalon Medical

Second Sigh Medical Products

Erbe Elektromedizin



1 Research Methodology & Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Retinal Surgery Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Retinal Surgery Devices: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Retinal Surgery Devices: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Retinal Surgery Devices: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis



7. Retinal Surgery Devices: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



8 Competitive Landscape



