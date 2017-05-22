AURORA, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, recognized Nina Means as the 2017 BERNINA Fashion Fund Recipient at Saturday night's Austin Fashion Week Runway Show. During the event, Nina was presented with a BERNINA 560 (B 560) sewing machine, a value of $3,399. The BERNINA Fashion Fund is a partnership between BERNINA and Austin Fashion Week that was established in 2014 to support local emerging designers who show incredible talent.

"It's our pleasure to present Nina Means with a BERNINA 560," said Amy Sherfinski, Director of Marketing for BERNINA of America. "This 5 Series machine offers designers a wide variety of features and functions including an optional embroidery module and compatibility with BERNINA's cutting-edge DesignWorks Software Suite."

The B 560 features a five-inch high-resolution color touch screen to navigate its wide range of features and functions. It features a simple yet classic design that sewists will appreciate, along with 476 total stitch patterns, an automatic thread cutter and a stitch width up to 9 mm. The B 560 also offers an optional embroidery module and is compatible with BERNINA's cutting edge software, DesignWorks. The DesignWorks Software Suite features the CutWork, PaintWork and CrystalWork components that can transform the B 560 from an embroidery machine into a mixed media tool. With CutWork, shapes, patterns and designs can be cut from multiple layers of fabric. PaintWork allows the application of pen drawings to fabric and textiles. CrystalWork gives the ability to create crystal appliqué patterns for textiles and garments. For more information, visit www.bernina.com/5series.

"I am so grateful to BERNINA for having chosen me as the 2017 BERNINA Fashion Fund Recipient and am honored to receive the BERNINA 560 sewing machine," said Nina Means. "I'm excited to start using my new BERNINA and experience, first-hand its many features. I'm confident that it will support my future collection endeavors perfectly."

Durham North Carolina native Nina Means, took an unconventional path into the fashion industry after a career in public health. She took a leap of faith moving to Italy to learn under masters in apparel design. Upon her return back to the United States, and after graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology, she secured an internship with Rebecca Taylor and designed for American Eagle Outfitters and H by Halston. The Nina Means Collection is an expression of elegant minimalism, fashion that is comfortable yet elevated. For more information about Nina Means, visit Facebook: facebook.com/shopninameans; Twitter: @ninameansusa or Instagram: nina_means.

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA's leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers, who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: www.facebook.com/berninausa, Instagram: @BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/WeAllSew, and read BERNINA's WeAllSew blog at www.weallsew.com. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com or call (630)978-2500.

