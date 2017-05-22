Structural Heart Devices Market to Reach $9 Billion by 2025 - By Type, Region & Segment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Structural Heart Devices Market By Type (Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement [SAVR], Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement [TAVR], Mitral Repair (Annuloplasty), Left Atrial Appendage Closure [LAAC]), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global structural heart devices market is expected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2025. The market is expected to witness an exponential growth over the next 8 years due to the rapid increase in cardiovascular conditions and increasing power of healthcare expenditure.

The defects are mostly present at birth, thereby directly affecting the under-5 mortality rate of a country. Therefore, rigorous actions are being undertaken by various government bodies across the globe to increase access to treatment. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have a public action plan to efficient management of cardiac conditions.

In addition, other organizations are working on improving the scenario for structural heart diseases treatment. For instance, in November 2016, the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) announced a launch of a journal focusing on diagnosis and treatment of structural heart defects. It was titled Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team and is expected to be launched in May 2017. This is expected to trigger research & development activities along with capital invested in this field, resulting in technological advancements.

Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement (SAVR) dominated the market in 2016, closely followed by Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR). It can be attributed to the longest presence of the technique in the treatment regimen of aortic stenosis.



Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing segment owing to the minimally invasive nature of the procedure. It also helps in reduction of risk of stroke, thus is projected to have a higher demand.



Geographically, North America held the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. High prevalence of cognitive heart diseases is the key reason for this dominance. Moreover, the mandatory CCHD screening for newborns imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) in September 2014 also contributes to the growth in this region.

Companies Mentioned



Medtronic plc

StJude Medical, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

CardioKinetix

Comed B.V.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

LivaNova PLC

Abbott Laboratories

JenaValve Technology, Inc.

Biomerics, LLC



