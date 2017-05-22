Technavio analysts forecast the global transparent cache marketto grow to USD 1,724.8 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 36% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study by Technavio on the global transparent cache market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the type (transparent video caching and transparent non-video caching), core solution (web performance optimization, media delivery, and cloud security), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC is the fastest-growing segment of the transparent cache market, expected to showcase a CAGR of over 38% through 2021. The region will swiftly increase its market shares to occupy nearly 43% of the global market by 2021 and establish itself as the leading regional segment. The high adoption of transparent cache solutions by network operators such as China Telecom, NTT, Singtel, and Bharti Airtel will drive the market growth in APAC.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global transparent cache market:

"Transparent caching can be used to distribute online assets across diverse regions, as these networks can automatically sense the availability of servers and accordingly divert contentsays Ujjwal Doshi, a lead analyst at Technavio for internet and e-commerce research.

The improved availability of services provided by transparent caches is one key driver impacting the market growth. Also, transparent caching solutions can provide 100% server availability even during power failures or when network and hardware issues are encountered as they facilitate instant user redirection.

The rapid increase in the volume of online video content and demand for video streaming solutions has pushed Internet service providers to add additional bandwidth to cater to the increase in the demand. Internet service providers invest a huge amount in upgrading their networks to accommodate the increase in data, which affects their profit margins.

Transparent caching reduces network loads by optimizing the stored data by using servers close to the end-user, which is then redirected to the user directly from the closet edge servers. This makes the whole process more cost-effective and efficient.

The past decade has seen a five-fold increase in Internet traffic due to an increase in over-the-top (OTT) content, web surfing, such as videos, online gaming, and file sharing. The integration of smartphones has resulted in a need for constant connectivity, further boosted by the advent of social media dependency.

"An increase in the Internet traffic will increase the demand for transparent caching from network operators and multi-system operators. Internet caching will also help the operators to provide a high quality of experience to their subscribers and achieve cost efficiencysays Ujjwal.

