Glass Additives (Metal Oxide, Nanoparticles, Rare Earth Metals) Market 2014-2017 & 2025: Focus on Packaging, Building & Packaging, Electronics & Appliances Industries - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Glass Additives Market Analysis By Product (Metal Oxide, Nanoparticles, Rare Earth Metals), By End-use (Packaging, Building & Packaging, Electronics & Appliances), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global glass additives market is expected to reach USD 1.56 billion by 2025

Increasing consumption of colored and specialty glass in the packaging industry has been a major factor driving the glass additives market growth.

Rising demand from food & beverage industry in addition to the growing popularity for customized glass wares across industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, etc. are expected to contribute to the demand for glass packaging. High demand for glass packaging will, in turn, is projected to spur the glass additives industry.

Demand for durable glass with enhanced properties such as water repellent, UV protection, anti-glare, etc. from automotive, electronics and construction industries has triggered the usage of metal oxides and nanoparticles during glass production. Utilization of additives in the glass helps in accelerating the manufacturing process thereby reducing the overall energy consumption. It also contributes in bringing down the total manufacturing costs.



The glass industry is slowly reviving from the recent downturn. The industry witnessed the closure of many production units around the world during past decade. Most of the glass manufacturers are focusing on product differentiation and cost advantage. Use of additives helps these manufacturers for long-term existence.



The additives industry is oligopolistic in nature with top few players holding a greater chunk of the market share. Some of the major players in the glass additives market include DuPont, Gillinder Glass, SCHOTT, Torrecid Group, and Nanobase.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The global glass additives demand reached to 35,428.4 tons in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2017 to 2025

Europe emerged as the largest consumer in 2016 and is estimated to generate revenue over USD 533.8 million by 2025

8. Competitive Landscape



Lynas Corporation Limited

Namibia Rare Earths Inc.

Metall Rare Earth Limited

Nanobase Technology

Potters Industries LLC

SCHOTT

Torrecid Group

The Anchor Hocking Company

Ardagh Group

Gillinder Glass

DuPont

Ferro Corporation

