Global $4.96 Billion Refinery Catalysts Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts 2017-2023 - Research and Markets

The market for refinery catalysts in the oil refining sector at $4,967 million in 2016 is expected to be worth $6,490 million by 2023, growing at 3.8% on average between 2017 and 2023. There are 500 FCC units being operated globally, each of which requires a constant supply of FCC catalysts. There are 3,000 HPC units being operated globally, or a capacity of approximately 44 million barrels per day, each of which typically requires replacement HPC catalysts once every one to four years.

The study is designed to give a comprehensive overview of the Refinery Catalysts market segment. Research represents a selection from the mountains of data available of the most relevant and cogent market materials, with selections made by the most senior analysts.

Commentary on every aspect of the market from independent analysts creates an independent perspective in the evaluation of the market. In this manner the study presents a comprehensive overview of what is going on in this market, assisting managers with designing market strategies likely to succeed.

The study addresses hydroprocessing catalysts and FCC catalysts. Hydroprocessing catalysts are used to create cleaner fuels - especially ULSD. Demand for cleaner fuels is driving the market. Refining catalysts are experiencing strong growth. New fuel standards are coupled with refineries increasing use of heavier and dirtier feedstocks and major additions to refining capacity.

The refinery catalyst market is thus boosted by the fact that the efficient use of catalysts can help the manufacturers' better address the increasing energy demand. Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) is the conversion process used in petroleum refineries. It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high-molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils to more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases and other products.

According to the principal author of the study: Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) petroleum refining products overcome limiting factors affecting refinery capacity and operating flexibility to deliver value and performance. Catalysts are a crucial component in the processing of highly valued petrochemicals, gasoline, diesel and other fuels.



Key Topics Covered:



REFINERY CATALYSTS EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



- Refinery Catalysts Market Driving Forces

- Change Is the Only Constant

- Shift In Refiners' Raw Material Consumption Toward Heavier Feedstocks

- Lower Sulfur Specifications Worldwide

- Refinery Catalysts Market Shares

- Refinery Catalysts Market Forecast 2016



1. REFINERY CATALYSTS MARKET DESCRIPTION AND MARKET DYNAMICS

1.1 Fluid Catalytic Cracking FCC Catalysts And Hydroprocessing Catalysts

1.2 Identifying Trends In The Refining Catalyst Market

1.3 Process Catalysts

1.4 Refining Catalysts

1.5 Market Changes Impacting Refineries

1.6 Refinery Catalysts: Suppliers Tap Emerging Markets

1.7 Global Refining Industry Additions

1.8 Oil Refineries

1.9 Diesel

1.10 Hydrotreating

1.11 Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC)

1.12 Reforming

1.13 Refinery Costs and Supply

1.14 Fuel Consumption In Transportation

1.15 Natural Gas Energy Market Growth



2. REFINERY CATALYSTS MARKET SHARES AND FORECASTS

2.1 Refinery Catalysts Market Driving Forces

2.2 Refinery Catalysts Market Shares

2.3 Refinery Catalysts Market Forecast 2016

2.4 Refinery Catalyst Molybdenum and Momentum

2.5 Hydroprocessing Refinery Catalysts

2.6 Hydroprocessing Refinery Catalyst Market Shares

2.7 Fluid Catalytic Cracking FCC Refinery Catalysts

2.8 Reforming Refinery Catalysts

2.9 Chemical Synthesis, Petroleum Refining And Polymerization Catalysts

2.10 Refinery and Refinery Catalyst Industry Mergers and Acquisitions

2.11 Refining, Re-Refining, and Biofuel Catalysts

2.12 FCC Crude Oil Refinery Catalysts for Refinement

2.13 Re-Refining Of Used Motor Oil: Re-Refining Processes Have Had Serious Difficulties

2.14 Biofuel and Biochemicals

2.15 International Oil Companies (IOCs) Disposing Of Downstream Refinery Assets

2.16 World Consumption of Energy

2.17 Lithium

2.18 Global Refinery Catalyst Market, By Metals Products

2.19 Prices for Refining Catalysts

2.20 Refinery Catalyst Regional Analysis



3. REFINERY CATALYSTS PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

3.1 Overview Oil Refinery Catalysts

3.2 Albemarle Refining Solutions

3.3 Haldor Topsoe Hydroprocessing Worldwide

3.4 Chevron and Grace / ART Hydrotreating Catalysts

3.5 Advanced Energy Materials

3.6 Axens Hydrocracking

3.7 Shell CRI Hydrotreating Catalysts

3.8 Johnson Matthey HYTREAT

3.9 BASF Hydrogenation

3.10 Axens Renewable Oils & Fats Hydroprocessing

3.11 UNICAT Catalyst Technologies

3.12 Reforming Catalysts

3.13 Haldor Topsoe Reforming Catalysts

3.14 Honeywell UOP CCR Catalyst

3.15 SINOPEC Catalyst Company FCC, Hydrocracking Catalysts, Residual Oil Hydrogenation Catalysts, Reforming Catalysts

3.16 Clariant Catalysts

3.17 Grace

3.18 Albemarle FCC

3.19 BASF FCC Proximal Stable Matrix and Zeolite (Prox-SMZ)

3.20 Rive Technology and Grace Davison

3.21 Johnson Matthey FCC Additives & Catalyst Handling Technologies



4. REFINERY CATALYSTS RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY

4.1 NanoWireXTM - AdEM's bulk production technology for nanowire powders

4.2 Nanotechnology Catalyst Technology Developments

4.3 Global Energy Demands

4.4 Hydrocracking Technology

4.5 UOP Reforming Catalysts

4.6 Sweetening Catalysts

4.7 Isomerization Catalysts

4.8 Zeolite Chemistry

4.9 Rare Earth Strategies

4.10 Increased Focus On Benzene Management

4.11 Emerging Catalysts

4.12 Bromide



5. REFINERY CATALYSTS COMPANY PROFILES

5.1 Advanced Energy Materials LLC

5.2 Advanced Refining Technologies (ART)

5.3 Air Products

5.4 Albemarle

5.5 ART Hydroprocessing Catalysts

5.6 BASF

5.7 Chevron

5.8 Clean Diesel Technologies

5.9 Clariant AG / Süd-Chemie AG, Munich, a Subsidiary of the Swiss company

5.10 Dow

5.11 Evonik Industries

5.12 ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC

5.13 Haldor Topsoe

5.14 Headwaters Technology Innovation (HTI)

5.15 Honeywell / UOP

5.16 IFP Energies Nouvelles Group Company / Axens / Eurecat

5.17 Indian Oil Corporation

5.18 Johnson Matthey

5.19 KBR Hydroprocessing

5.20 Nanostellar

5.21 Petrobras Partnership with Albemarle

5.22 Quantiam Technologies Inc.

5.23 Shell / Criterion

- CO2 Polishing Catalyst

- Dioxin Destruction

- Ethylene Oxide

- Guard Bed Materials

- N2O Abatement

- Selective Hydrogenation Catalysts

- VOC Catalyst & CO Catalyst

- Environmental Catalysts

- Full Hydrogenation Catalysts

- Membranes

- Renewables

- SCR Catalyst (DeNOX)

- Vinyl Acetate Monomer Catalyst

- Research and development

- Shell Global Solutions Technology Licensing

- Shell Global Solutions products and services - opens in new window

5.24 Shoaibi Group / General Technology & Systems Company Ltd (GENTAS)

5.25 Sinopec China Petrochemical Corporation

5.26 UNICAT Catalyst Technologies

5.27 WR Grace

5.28 Zeochem

5.29 Zeolyst

5.30 Selected Refinery Catalyst Companies



