

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release March figures for its all industry activity index, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to sink 0.5 percent on month after rising 0.7 percent in February.



Japan also will see April figures for store sales and machine tool orders. In March, supermarket sales fell 1.8 percent on year, while nationwide department store sales dipped 0.9 percent, Tokyo area department stores eased 0.2 percent and machine tool orders surged 34.7 percent on year.



Hong Kong will provide April numbers for consumer prices; in March, inflation added 0.5 percent on year.



Singapore also will provide April numbers for consumer prices; in March, inflation was flat on month and gained 0.7 percent on year.



