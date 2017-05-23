Technavio's latest report on the global bifold doors marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new report on the global bifold doors market from 2017-2021.

Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on the construction sector, says, "Booming residential market and large-scale investments in commercial projects, such as new hospitals and office space, are expected to increase the demand for bifold doors across the globe

The use ofbifold doors in the housing and residential building sector has been increasing in recent years primarily because of the growing appreciation of performance benefits such as compact footprint, flexibility, and ease of maintenance of bifold doors. The growing demand for homes in urban areas and mixed-use buildings is also driving the demand for bifold doors. Bifold doors improve ventilation in the house.

The top three emerging trends driving the global bifold doors marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Evolution toward cellular polyvinyl chloride (PVC) bifold doors

Cellular PVC bifold doors were developed as a response to customer requests for wood bifold doors that resist rot. Cellular PVC bifold doors are also developed from PVC. Cellular PVC is different from extruded hollow vinyl as it features a foam or a cell structure inside it.

"Cellular PVC is a wood replacement product made of PVC that is molded into forms. Cellular PVC is in a different state when compared with standard PVC, enabling it to be cut and shaped much like wood without the disadvantages in wood," according to Gaurav.

Emergence of automation and remote operation

Automation and remote operation have become more popular in new bifold door offerings. For example, Total Support Services (Security) in 2014 completed bifold loading bay for an office building in Bevis Marks, London. The system allows users to open, close, and stop the bifold via a keypad. Other companies such as Folding Motion offers a remote-operated system designed for use in bifold doors.

Progression in smart glass

Bifold doors are no longer considered as an object to fill the openings in buildings. In the current scenario, bifold doors are expected to perform multiple functions such as keeping out heat/cold, letting in light, being aesthetically attractive, noise attenuation, needing lower maintenance, and using energy-efficient materials.

Smart glass in bifold doors consists of a glass or glazing whose light transmission properties are altered when voltage, light, or heat is applied. Glass changes from translucent to transparent, that is, changing from blocking some (or all) wavelengths of light to letting light pass through.

The key vendors are as follows:

Andersen

JELD-WEN

Pella

YKK

Ply Gem

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

