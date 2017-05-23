Reykjavík, 2017-05-23 00:18 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, May 22rd 2017, Orkuveita Reykjavíkur (OR; Reykjavík Energy) issued three bonds in bonds offerings. The investment banking division at Arion Bank managed the issue and introduced it to investors. OR decided to accept offers for a total amount of ISK



1,650 million and issue bonds in the OR090546 category for ISK 1,250 million at a yield of 3.14% and in the OR090524 category for ISK 400 million at a yield of 3.35%.



In the auction, indexed to 29 year annuity bonds were offered in the OR090546 category, an indexed to 7 years annuity bonds in the OR090524 category and a 5 and a half year coupon bonds in a category, OR01122. Total offers amounted to ISK 1,950 million at a yield between 2.99 - 3.19% for the OR090546 category and a yield 3.35% for the OR090524.



Payment, issue and delivery of bonds is planned on May 26th 2017. A request will be made that the bonds will be accepted for trading at the Icelandic Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Iceland, on the same day. In the OR090546 category, a total amount of ISK 8,531,724,833 and in the OR090524, a total amount of ISK 1,688,000,000 has already been issued and traded on the Icelandic Stock Exchange.



Contacts: Ingvar Stefánsson, Chief Financial Officer. Tel. 516-6100, e-mail: ingvar.stefansson@or.is Brynja Kolbrún Pétursdóttir, Head of Treasury, Planning and Analysis. Tel. 516-6100, e-mail: brynja.kolbrun.petursdottir@or.is Birgir Guðfinnsson, investment banking division at Arion Bank hf. Tel. 444-7337, e-mail: verdbrefamidlun@arionbanki.is