SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA and MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Signal, the only enterprise-wide customer identity platform, today announced that data-driven advertising expert Jonathan Smith has joined the company as Commercial Director, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia. He will lead sales efforts for Signal and AmplifyIQ, the company's exclusive audience solution, in Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

Based in Melbourne, Smith brings over 20 years of experience in digital advertising to the company, and has been at the forefront of helping Australian marketers reach their increasingly cross-channel customers.

"Marketers are experiencing an incredibly exciting but also challenging time. Their customers are moving at lightning-fast speeds, and they want to make strategic investments to reach consumers at the right place and moment of intent," said Smith. "Signal has an unmatched global vision and solution to help marketers build and leverage a strategic identity foundation. I'm thrilled to join the company to help Australian marketers improve customer experiences, increase ROI on marketing investments, and foster loyalty for the long term."

Smith has held several senior positions at advertising and media companies including Amobee, Yahoo 7, and Adconion Media Group, where he pioneered programmatic advertising efforts with numerous market-leading brands.

"Jonathan's appointment is key as Signal continues to lead the customer identity revolution in the Asia-Pacific region," said Warren Billington, Managing Director, Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. "With deep experience in helping usher marketers through digital disruption, Jonathan will be a valuable leader as the company expands relationships with new and current clients."

