ECRs offer several benefits to businesses such as tracking customers' transactions, maintaining databases of goods and speeding checkout times. ECRs are easy to use and help in accurately tracking transactions. Some ECRs are available for a low cost and yet have improvised functions such as checking product prices, recording sales, calculating bills and change, and printing customer receipts. The register includes a software that keeps track of transactions, which is relatively lower in cost compared with POS systems with ECRs offered by companies.

Competitive vendor landscape

The ECR market is dominated by many players such as Toshiba, Sharp, CASIO, and Dell. The competition in the market is intense as the key players have a strong foothold in the market. Vendors are trying to upgrade their technologies to remain competitive in the market. The company presented its broad portfolio of services and solutions to enhance the shopping experience of customers.

"A major concern for ECR vendors is the popularity of card reader vendors such as Square and PayAnywhere that provide terminals at a lower cost and charge merchants less. The competition from substitutes is becoming more intense as some of the leading retail and hospitality centers are adopting card payment services," says Navin Rajendra, an industry expert in computing devices research from Technavio.

Top five ECR market vendors

Toshiba

Toshiba is one of the top 100 world's largest companies. Toshiba owns a range of Toshiba TEC ECRs. All the products offer quality, reliability, and low cost of ownership. The devices are used across a wide variety of retail and food service environments. They are designed for small-scale general retail and hospitality environments.

Sharp

Sharp mainly manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components. The company offers a wide range of products that include electronic components. Sharp offers various ECR models that help in reducing operator errors.

CASIO

CASIO is a multinational consumer and commercial electronics manufacturing company. It offers products such as cash registers and handheld terminals. The company offers ECRs that include SE-G1, SE-S700, PCR-T273, PCR-T500, SE-S10, and SE-S400. Its ECRs have LCD displays, different back-light colors, printers, and compact flash cards for data backup and recovery.

Dell

Dell develops, sells, repairs, and supports computers with related products and services. In 2003, Dell entered the ECR market targeting the retail segment. The company entered the ECR market with its new products as low-cost alternatives to expensive POS systems. Its products connected retail desktops, servers, storage, and networked products.

Olivetti

Olivetti manufactures various products that include printers, calculators, POS touchscreens, cash registers, and retail printers. It also provides services to its customers. In the retail segment, the company offers POS touchscreens, cash registers, and retail printers.

