

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has amended the student loan system that will now offer an exclusive contract to one company to service all outstanding federal student loans.



The U.S. Education Department, which is headed by Trump selected Betsy DeVos, said the new contract will provide superior customer service and key borrower protections while ensuring the project stays on budget, saving taxpayers more than $130 million over the next five years.



However, critics argue that the new change favors student loan collectors over the American people repaying those loans as a single company will have monopoly and the customer service would be impacted.



Currently, nine student loan servicers handle the accounts for the federal government, including Navient, Nelnet, Great Lakes Educational Loan Services, and FedLoan Servicing.



DeVos claimed that the Obama-adminstration's servicing requirements was a failure. 'The federal student loan servicing solicitation we inherited was cumbersome and confusing-with shifting deadlines, changing requirements and de-facto regulations that at times contradicted themselves. Internal and external stakeholders both agreed it was destined for a massive and unsustainable budget overrun,' she said.



'In order to ensure the best outcome for federal student loan borrowers, it was necessary to rescind the previous guidance to free the Department to craft a solution that was more responsive to the needs of both customers and taxpayers.'



